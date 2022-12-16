ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke

From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a […] The post The 10 Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is really a point guard trapped in a giant’s body. In the third quarter of Tuesday night’s home game against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic dropped a ridiculous between-the-legs pass to a cutting Bruce Brown, who put the cherry on top of that spectacular sequence with a dunk. […] The post Nikola Jokic’ no-look, between legs assist has NBA Twitter losing its mind appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards are quickly becoming a disaster

There was a time when LaMelo Ball’s rookie stock was the toast of the NBA card community. Back then, they hype was over the moon with even base cards fetching insane prices. Now, with the market correcting itself after years of trending up, Ball’s NBA cards have fairly gone unnoticed during the past few months. […] The post LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards are quickly becoming a disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Brunson’s immediate reaction to Knicks winning 8th straight after dispatching Warriors

At the start of December, the New York Knicks, despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, appeared destined to muster yet another mediocre season. However, things could change quickly in the span of two weeks. After destroying the Golden State Warriors, 133-93, on Tuesday night, the Knicks have now extended their winning streak to eight, climbing the ladder in a cutthroat Eastern Conference with an 18-13 record.
RUMOR: Terrence Ross linked to Lakers trade again amid Magic’s looming fire sale

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some added firepower as they look to fortify their squad ahead of what they’re hoping will be a strong playoff push. The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, seem to be on the brink of a fire sale, with veterans such as Terrence Ross potentially being shipped out prior to the February trade deadline. Could this be the opportunity the Lakers have been waiting so patiently on?
Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record

The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
Sixers way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

As the holiday season approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They’re enjoying a five-game winning streak and currently sit in the fifth seed of a tightly packed Eastern Conference. But anyone who isn’t fooling themselves knows the truth about the Sixers: They’re a team in need of a roster upgrade or two in order to be taken more seriously as a title contender.
Nikola Vucevic downplays rumors of tension in Bulls locker room after much-needed win vs. Heat

It hasn’t been the easiest 2022-23 season for the Chicago Bulls, and their frustrations seem to be spilling throughout the locker room. Earlier reports indicated that the Bulls locker room got into a dustup in the middle of their 150-126 blowout loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago. Nonetheless, Nikola Vucevic asserted that these kinds of conflicts are commonplace especially in a results-driven business like the NBA.
DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations

Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better […] The post DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls fans react to rumored discord between Zach LaVine, teammates

The Chicago Bulls have quietly been in disarray on the court, an end result that’s yielded much louder reactions off of it. Zach LaVine has reportedly been right at the center of it all. Bulls beat reporter K.C. Johnson confirmed the recent report from Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley about Bulls players having a recent blow-up […] The post Bulls fans react to rumored discord between Zach LaVine, teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter

Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping […] The post Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: 7’5″ Sim Bhullar reacts to scuffle and win over Dwight Howard

Things got a little bit testy in the Taiwanese T1 League lately as former NBA champion Dwight Howard got himself in a bit of an altercation with an opponent. It wasn’t just any opponent either, as this particular player actually made the 6-foot-10 Howard look a lot smaller than he actually is. Howard is not […] The post WATCH: 7’5″ Sim Bhullar reacts to scuffle and win over Dwight Howard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shams drops truth bomb on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram injury, potential ‘clash’ with Zion Williamson

At this point, it remains unclear when Brandon Ingram will be able to return to the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 25-year-old recently suffered a setback on his road to recovery from a sprain on his big left toe which further delayed his return to action. Right now, the Pels have yet to […] The post Shams drops truth bomb on Pelicans star Brandon Ingram injury, potential ‘clash’ with Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Billy Donovan coming under microscope with Bulls, but there’s a catch

The Chicago Bulls have suddenly reached an organizational crossroads. Even if they make major personnel changes as the February 9th trade deadline fast approaches, though, at least one central figure is likely to remain in Chicago for the foreseeable future. In a must-read story detailing the slumping Bulls’ status both now and going forward, Shams […] The post Billy Donovan coming under microscope with Bulls, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
