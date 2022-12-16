Read full article on original website
cgtlive.com
Ide-cel Shows Efficacy in Early Relapsed Multiple Myeloma
Patients had an ORR of 83.8% with a median DOR of 15.7 months in data presented at the ASH 2022 meeting. Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; Abecma; Bristol Myers Squibb; bluebird bio) induced deep responses in patients with clinically high-risk, early relapsed multiple myeloma after frontline autologous stem cell therapy enrolled in cohort 2a of the phase 2 KarMMa-2 study (NCT03361748).
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
MedicalXpress
Examining how the body responds to life-threatening disease from herpes simplex virus 1
A collaboration between Ghent University in Belgium and Cleveland Clinic's Florida Research & Innovation Center (FRIC) found a new way genetics influences the body's antiviral response by studying a life-threatening disease caused by a common virus: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). The researchers analyzed genetic data from a patient with...
New coronavirus variants rendered the last remaining monoclonal antibody treatment useless
No more monoclonal antibody treatments for Covid are available in the U.S.: The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday rescinded its authorization of bebtelovimab, a drug previously given to patients who faced a high risk of severe disease. Over the last two years, the FDA authorized six monoclonal antibody treatments...
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
healthcareguys.com
Dental Technology That Is Changing the Game
Technology has been reshaping the world across the entire spectrum. It has been growing, evolving, and changing with time. Similarly, dental technology has been changing rapidly over the past few years, and it can be hard to keep up with all of the new gadgets and tools that are coming out. Technology is also helping improve communication between the patient and the dentist and streamline the treatment process. It is helping to improve patient health and take care of beautiful smiles with Invisalign treatment. Here are a few tools and pieces of technology that are changing the landscape of dentistry.
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Eyelea is Shown to Be More Effective Than Avastin at Weaning nvAMD Patients off Treatments
The early response to neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nvAMD) treatment with aflibercept (Eyelea) was much greater than the response to bevacizumab (Avastin), in hopes of weaning those affected off the therapies sooner. The early response to neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nvAMD) treatment with aflibercept (Eyelea) was much greater than the...
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
cgtlive.com
Partial Hold Lifted on bluebird bio's Sickle Cell Disease Gene Therapy
The hold was originally placed in December 2021 and was related to a case of persistent, non-transfusion-dependent anemia in a pediatric patient. The FDA’s partial clinical hold suspending enrollment, cell collection, conditioning, and infusion of patients under the age of 18 in bluebird bio's phase 3 HGB-210 clinical trial (NCT04293185) of lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel; bb1111), an investigational gene therapy intended to treat sickle cell disease (SCD), has been lifted.1.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
tipranks.com
Exelixis’ Therapy Fails in Phase 3 NSCLC Trial
Biotechnology company Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has announced that its Phase 3 study, CONTACT-01, evaluating cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in the final analysis. Further, the combination’s safety profile was consistent with the observed...
medwirenews.com
Similar reduction in CV risk with different add-on RA treatments
MedwireNews: Among patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), adding tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors to methotrexate is associated with a similar reduction in vascular inflammation to that seen with add-on sulfasalazine plus hydroxychloroquine, suggest findings from a randomized controlled trial. The study, reported in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases,...
Experimental therapy shows promise for treating advanced melanoma
An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new clinical trial finds.
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
WebMD
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments No Longer Effective
Dec. 4, 2022 – The number of medications available to treat COVID-19 continues to get smaller as the coronavirus changes to outsmart treatments. The FDA said last week that bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug given through a vein, is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the leading strains of COVID-19.
How much memory loss is normal with ageing?
You’ve driven home from work along the same route for the past five years. But lately, you’ve been stopping at the same intersection, struggling to remember if you need to turn left or right. Many occasions in everyday life can make us question whether lapses in memory are normal, a sign of cognitive decline, or even the beginning of dementia. Our first instinct might be that it’s due to deterioration in our brains. And it’s true that like the rest of our body, our brain cells shrink when we get older. They also maintain fewer connections with other neurons and store...
