Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan Co. EMS station dedicated to public servant

By Murry Lee
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday morning, the Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services Station #10 was dedicated to a man who spent most of his life serving his community.

During a ceremony, the new station was dedicated to Eddie Williams, who EMS Chief Jim Perry said was instrumental in establishing the service in Sullivan County more than 15 years ago.

“What we do today is a direct result of what he put together many years ago,” Perry said.

Perry told News Channel 11 that the new EMS station was needed in order for the service to better house units and supplies in a climate-controlled environment.

WJHL

WJHL

