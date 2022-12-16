ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie School Board accepting applications for board director

By Chelsea Swift
 4 days ago

The Erie School Board is looking for a new temporary director.

Former Erie School Board director, Leatra Tate, got a job in another state.

Now, the board is accepting applications for the volunteer position. The appointee will serve through Dec. 4, 2023.

There will be an election this November to determine a new school board director for a full term.

Erie County Council members hear first reading on appointments to DEI Commission

“We discussed in our committee of the whole meeting how to do this, how to find someone, and decided we really wanted to hear from the community. So we’ll accept applications, we’ll review all of those, have the top ranked applicants come speak at a public meeting. Then we’ll vote and hopefully fill the position with someone who’s best qualified,” said Daria Devlin, president, Erie School Board.

The board has until the end of January to hire the new interim school board director.

