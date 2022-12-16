ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week

It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction. You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Holiday travel in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The holiday weekend is approaching. Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation want to emphasize planning ahead, winterizing your vehicle, and bringing an emergency kit. We’re told you should hit the road sooner than later. “Yes, there will be a lot of people...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow possible Wednesday night, but Christmas won’t be white

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukah continues this week, and we’re heading toward Christmas this weekend. The weather includes a little bit of a lot: sun, clouds, cold, maybe even some snow. Christmas Weather Sneak Peek. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 40s....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Tuesday December 20, 2022 Forecast First

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The calm before the storm. The incoming storm will deliver a few inches of mountain snow and a lot of strong wind speeds across the state. Do you know wind chill?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?

Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

KJCT 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS

Wyoming's population is small, and its Jewish population even smaller. Here's how their close-knit communities celebrate the holidays. A recent sampling of lab-grown meatballs said they were "savory and full of flavor, albeit a bit smaller than your average meatball." Avoid fraud buying pets during the holiday season. Updated: 13...
MESA COUNTY, CO
94kix.com

End of The Trail Rescue In Olathe Colorado

In Olathe off Highway 348 at the top of the Hill you will find End of the Trail Rescue. I spoke with Lori and Cathy all about the organization. They rescue Horses and take care of them throughout each year. Cathy lives on the premises and has been apart of the organization for 23 years. Therapy and mental health therapy for the community.
OLATHE, CO
KJCT8

Sun brightens the start of our week leading up to Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukkah started today, and Christmas is one week away. The weather will be all over the place this week. We’ll have some limited warming for the first half of the week, a small chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, a slightly bigger shot at snow Friday night, and another sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Truck slams into business on Patterson Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
CLIFTON, CO
KJCT8

Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

