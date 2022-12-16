Read full article on original website
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Check Out Grand Junction, Colorado’s ‘Light Up the Grand Valley’ Winner
Happy Holidays from Trimlight Grand Mesa and Townsquare Media! We look forward to our annual holiday lights contest in Colorado known as 'Light Up the Grand Valley' each holiday season. From Thanksgiving to mid-December, we give our listeners a chance to win $500, and bragging rights all year, by submitting...
Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week
It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction. You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.
Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
KJCT8
Holiday travel in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The holiday weekend is approaching. Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation want to emphasize planning ahead, winterizing your vehicle, and bringing an emergency kit. We’re told you should hit the road sooner than later. “Yes, there will be a lot of people...
KJCT8
Snow possible Wednesday night, but Christmas won’t be white
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukah continues this week, and we’re heading toward Christmas this weekend. The weather includes a little bit of a lot: sun, clouds, cold, maybe even some snow. Christmas Weather Sneak Peek. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 40s....
Report: Cost of Living In Grand Junction Is Below National Average
A new report indicates Grand Junction's monthly household expenses are below the national average - and significantly below much of Colorado. You always hear people talking about the high cost of living in Grand Junction - but, in reality, it could be a lot worse. There are plenty of places in Colorado and across the country that cost a lot more.
These Homeless Grand Junction Dogs Want A Home For the Holidays
The holidays are a time of giving and these Grand Junction dogs are hoping someone will give them a brand-new home for Christmas. This week's featured pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society all have one thing in common. They would all like to be in a permanent home filled with love and happiness on Christmas Day.
westernslopenow.com
Tuesday December 20, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The calm before the storm. The incoming storm will deliver a few inches of mountain snow and a lot of strong wind speeds across the state. Do you know wind chill?
94kix.com
Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?
Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
KJCT8
KJCT 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS
Wyoming's population is small, and its Jewish population even smaller. Here's how their close-knit communities celebrate the holidays. A recent sampling of lab-grown meatballs said they were "savory and full of flavor, albeit a bit smaller than your average meatball." Avoid fraud buying pets during the holiday season. Updated: 13...
94kix.com
End of The Trail Rescue In Olathe Colorado
In Olathe off Highway 348 at the top of the Hill you will find End of the Trail Rescue. I spoke with Lori and Cathy all about the organization. They rescue Horses and take care of them throughout each year. Cathy lives on the premises and has been apart of the organization for 23 years. Therapy and mental health therapy for the community.
KJCT8
Sun brightens the start of our week leading up to Christmas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukkah started today, and Christmas is one week away. The weather will be all over the place this week. We’ll have some limited warming for the first half of the week, a small chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, a slightly bigger shot at snow Friday night, and another sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.
Mesa County, forensic genealogy company identify John Doe case from 2019
Human remains found in 2019 in Gateway have been identified as a 48-year-old man who went missing in 1997.
nbc11news.com
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
nbc11news.com
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
KJCT8
Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
KJCT8
Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days for home fires
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires. “December is a leading month for home fires, in large part because many of the activities we engage in during the...
