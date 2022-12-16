ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

‘Christmas Lights and Sights’: Lights for the elderly in New Bern

By Cheyenne Pagan, Mekaela Muck
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQJdz_0jlQzQCk00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is hosting a ‘Christmas Lights and Sights’ event for residents who are age 55 and older.

The tour will go through New Bern and show off all of the lights and decorations. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. The event takes place next Tuesday and Thursday.

“This way they can get out,” said Kari Warren, New Bern’s new director of Parks and Recreation. “They can socialize with other seniors and just get to enjoy the holiday season and have some time to be with other people.”

New Bern has plenty more events going on throughout the holiday season. The City of New Bern’s Parks and Recreation is also having a holiday movie in the park Friday night and will throw a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Tyron Place will also have a candlelight tour starting at 4:30 pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

First Christmas Light Ride on Dec. 21 in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal Cycle Share will host the Christmas Light Ride through Downtown New Bern on December 21. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will begin and end at Freshwater Beer Company at 902 Pollock Street in New Bern. The ride is two miles and includes stops at Union Point Park, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison

A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County …. A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Title 42 and how it impacts ENC. Title 42...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Inner Banks Media holiday fundraisers surpass $100,000 again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Inner Banks Media radio stations raised over $100,000 through different fundraising efforts for families at Christmas. It’s the second year in a row that’s happened. The events included a radiothon in Greenville, one in Morehead City and a concert by the Embers. Overall, the grand total was $100,345. “We had some […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

When was the last Christmas snowstorm?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year many of us look forward to enjoying the holiday season with loved ones, family and friends. While the theme of the holidays center around ornaments, Santa Claus, evergreen trees, and even peppermint bark, there is often one sight that truly defines a perfect Christmas.... SNOW! The chances of a white Christmas in NC is often as rare as a “needle in the haystack”, and while the chances are low, it has happened before.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wayne Hardee Law Firm helps families through donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne Hardee Law Firm is making sure over 100 needy families don’t go without presents this Christmas. There were 500 families nominated as part of the Wayne Hardee Christmas Cheer Donation. Out of those families, 125 were randomly chosen. After going out and buying presents for those in need, staff from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Christmas gas prices: What to expect locally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the holiday season and people are heading out of town. Dec. 16: How gas prices have changed in the last week AAA wants to remind people to avoid busy travel times. It’s projected that about three million drivers are going to be on the roads from December 23 to January […]
GREENVILLE, NC
coastalreview.org

Pamlico County a quiet destination on NC coast

Part of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. Craven County and Pamlico County may present one of the largest contrasts between neighboring counties in eastern North Carolina. Craven County is one of the most urban, densely populated counties in the region. It is the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 17, 18 & 19

Thomas Henry Faulkner, 95, died December 18th, 2022 at home in Morehead City, N.C . He was born 12/9/27 in Kinston, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Oettinger Faulkner. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to his large family. ANNA KAY...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New Bern Civic Theatre announces 2023 schedule

NEW BERN, N.C. – New Bern Civic Theatre is setting the stage for provocative conversations about inclusivity, individualism, and the joy of being “kooky” with its 2023 Season of plays and musicals. The eight-show season begins in February with a musical about the life of Billie Holiday and ends in November with the “Spooktacular” Addams […]
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Christmas comes early to Maysville: Town awarded $899,000 in Transformation Grants

Maysville – The State of North Carolina just announced that the Town of Maysville was awarded two grants from the North Carolina Rural Transformation Grant Fund that will help bring economic development to the town’s Main Street. The first grant is for $850,000 from the Downtown Revitalization category, and the second grant is for $ 49,999 from the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) category.
MAYSVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy