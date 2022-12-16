‘Christmas Lights and Sights’: Lights for the elderly in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern is hosting a ‘Christmas Lights and Sights’ event for residents who are age 55 and older.

The tour will go through New Bern and show off all of the lights and decorations. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. The event takes place next Tuesday and Thursday.

“This way they can get out,” said Kari Warren, New Bern’s new director of Parks and Recreation. “They can socialize with other seniors and just get to enjoy the holiday season and have some time to be with other people.”

New Bern has plenty more events going on throughout the holiday season. The City of New Bern’s Parks and Recreation is also having a holiday movie in the park Friday night and will throw a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Tyron Place will also have a candlelight tour starting at 4:30 pm on Saturday.

