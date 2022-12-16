ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Ohio

By David Rees
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RolUV_0jlQyrws00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

PLAIN CITY, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oMga_0jlQyrws00
A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place , this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge Metro Park and a short commute to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The luxury community spans 1,900 acres, 16 home builders and 11 architectural styles.

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

Constructed in 2022, the 10,300 square-foot home is three levels and features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen opening to a two-story great room. The automated smart also includes a wine room, a library and four fireplaces.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEFID_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3Q81_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVYdG_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSHJd_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hse46_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxSWy_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

The gourmet kitchen is complete with marble countertops, large cabinetry and a butler’s pantry. The main floor leads to an expansive 1,400 square-foot deck with a screened-in porch and an entertaining space.

Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village

Below the main floor is a walkout lower level heading out to a backyard large enough for a pool to be constructed. Rounding out the property’s features is a four-car garage, a workout space and a media room.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFMDX_0jlQyrws00
    A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xn8L_0jlQyrws00
    A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075XV1_0jlQyrws00
    A 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQeai_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eF8lk_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y19LH_0jlQyrws00
    Inside a 10,300 square-foot home in Jerome Village. (Courtesy Photo/Keller Williams Consultants)

View more luxury homes from Jerome Village here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chainstoreage.com

Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants

Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Hilliard Ranks #4 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses

According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of Hilliard ranked number four in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average Hilliard resident pays $2,575 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
HILLIARD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

First Watch opens 11th central Ohio restaurant

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout. The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Japanese ramen bistro opens first location in central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Try to ramen calm: A new ramen restaurant in downtown Delaware is sizzling up a fresh take on Japanese cuisine with bold noodle dishes and traditional rice bowls. Yokai Ramen Bistro opened its doors in November at 48 N. Sandusky St., around the corner from seafood joint Cove and espresso café […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store. (Video courtesy Columbus Division of Police) Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store. (Video courtesy Columbus Division of Police) Better watch out for these holiday scams. They made a list, checked it twice, and found out who's been naughty in 2022. Here are...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: One abducted twin located in Dayton

Authorities say one of two abducted twins has been located at Dayton International Airport. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after police say the infants were abducted in a car stolen from Columbus. Authorities believe Kyair and Kason Thomas, both 5 months old, may be with 24-year-old Nalah Jackson,...
DAYTON, OH
wosu.org

Franklin County eviction filings surpassing pre-pandemic levels

Near the start of the pandemic, governments put various protections in place to keep people in their homes if they fell behind on rent. It's been over a year since the last COVID-related eviction moratorium expired, and central Ohio eviction filings have been creeping up ever since. Sarah Huelskoetter is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio Amber Alert: One baby found at Dayton airport, one still missing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)  Authorities gave updates on a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, as only one of two babies abducted in their mother’s car in Columbus has been found. Columbus Division of Police Chief Bryant shared a timeline of events from the abduction in a 2 p.m. press conference. Officers first got a call around […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ktalnews.com

FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old

Columbus police identified 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson as a suspect in the abduction of two twin babies. Court records show the 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 130-pound woman previously faced charges of theft and receiving stolen property in separate cases. FULL: Columbus police provide update on missing five-month-old Columbus police identified 24-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Notable Columbus-Area Restaurant and Bar Closings in 2022

The restaurant industry is already a tough one, but add inflation and staffing challenges, and you have a recipe for business closures. Here’s a roundup of notable restaurants that closed in 2022, categorized by region. Central. BBR, Arena District. Dahlia Nightclub, Arena District. Rockmill Tavern and Bandit Pizza &...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

What is open in the Miami Valley on Christmas Day?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are in search of a last minute gift purchase or wanting to eat a meal on Christmas Day that you don’t have to cook, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of what stores and restaurants are open for your convenience. Some stores on this list may have […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy