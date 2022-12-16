Incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tapped Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene on Tuesday to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2024 cycle. “I’m ready to get to work with our new leadership team and all corners of our Caucus to win back the House Majority,” DelBene said in a statement. “Democrats are dedicated to showing Americans that governance can work, advancing the policies that will make a difference to families, workers and communities, and pushing back against MAGA Republican extremism and chaos.”

