Read full article on original website
Related
Roll Call Online
As GOP takes House control, where does Chamber of Commerce stand?
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, once considered especially cozy with Republicans on Capitol Hill, faces friction with the incoming House GOP majority after policy and political rifts. The business group, which typically spends more than any other entity on federal lobbying, has found itself at odds with House Republicans over...
Roll Call Online
Criminal, ethics probes sought over background of Rep.-elect George Santos
Calls are mounting for both ethics and criminal investigations of Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, though not from House Republican leadership. Santos, who won an open New York seat in November, said in a tweet Thursday that he planned to address questions after Christmas about his biography and financial dealings first raised in a New York Times report earlier this week.
Roll Call Online
As nation awaits Jan. 6 report, Republicans release their own
On the eve of the expected release of the final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, a group of Republican lawmakers put out their own account of the attack that focused instead on Capitol Police preparedness that day. The report, which...
Roll Call Online
House passes bill to make presidential tax returns public
The House passed legislation on Thursday that would require the IRS to publicly release U.S. presidents’ tax returns and swiftly launch audits of their filings, after Democrats moved to make former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. On a 222-201 vote, the House sent to the Senate a...
Roll Call Online
Democrats give Rep. Jamie Raskin leading role on oversight panel
House Democrats elected Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland as ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, as the caucus nailed down its committee leadership for two years in the minority. Raskin, who gained prominence as a critic of former President Donald Trump, will play opposite Rep....
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Roll Call Online
DelBene tapped to run House Democrats’ campaign arm
Incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tapped Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene on Tuesday to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2024 cycle. “I’m ready to get to work with our new leadership team and all corners of our Caucus to win back the House Majority,” DelBene said in a statement. “Democrats are dedicated to showing Americans that governance can work, advancing the policies that will make a difference to families, workers and communities, and pushing back against MAGA Republican extremism and chaos.”
Roll Call Online
Schumer: Senate closing in on omnibus amendments deal
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer took to the floor at 2 a.m. Thursday to say an agreement was near to speed up passage of the massive fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill, after senators spent the day Wednesday wrangling behind the scenes. The chief dispute was over pandemic-era asylum restrictions...
Roll Call Online
House Democrats move to release Trump taxes
The House Ways and Means Committee released its review of Donald Trump’s tax returns Tuesday night and was preparing to make the former president’s tax filings public in the coming days. A report from Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said that the IRS process for auditing presidents’ tax...
Roll Call Online
Senate confirms Gruenberg as FDIC chair, two others to join board
The Senate by voice vote Monday confirmed Martin Gruenberg as chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and two Republicans to the agency’s board, returning it to its full capacity. Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, praised Gruenberg and his track record at the FDIC. Gruenberg first joined the...
Roll Call Online
Counting votes with Rep. Deborah K. Ross
Deborah K. Ross is an optimist, despite the chaotic early days of her first term in Congress. Three days after the North Carolina Democrat was sworn in, a pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol. “I don’t think I’ve ever in my life … been in that kind of danger,” Ross says.
Roll Call Online
Senate lurches toward conclusion on massive spending package
The Senate took its first step Tuesday toward passing a nearly $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package needed before Christmas Eve to avert a partial government shutdown. Senators voted 70-25 to adopt the motion to proceed to a shell bill for the long-awaited measure, a 4,155-page behemoth that encompasses the dozen annual spending bills for every federal agency, plus supplemental aid for the war in Ukraine and natural disaster victims.
Roll Call Online
Both parties claim wins in massive omnibus spending bill
Democratic and Republican appropriators released a sprawling, $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill early Tuesday morning, setting up a race to the finish line for the 117th Congress by the end of this week. Each side of the aisle claimed their own victories in the package, which spans 4,155...
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court keeps Title 42 border policy in place for now
The Supreme Court on Monday put a temporary hold on a lower court order that would end the so-called Title 42 policy this week, as the justices consider a request from more than a dozen Republican-led states to preserve the pandemic-related border restrictions. The order, signed by Chief Justice John...
Roll Call Online
Omnibus text delayed over FBI headquarters issue
Release of a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package with all manner of unrelated add-ons was taking longer than expected, with text still being finalized Monday evening. The chief holdup appeared to be language Democrats were trying to negotiate regarding the FBI's headquarters relocation project. Both versions of the Financial...
Roll Call Online
As threats rise, Congress agrees on extra money for Capitol Police
As part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package released Tuesday, the $6.9 billion fiscal 2023 Legislative Branch portion would give a boost to the Capitol Police as the force grapples with threats against lawmakers. The Legislative Branch funding bill marks a $975 million, or roughly 16.5 percent, increase over...
Roll Call Online
Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
The Senate overwhelmingly passed the mammoth fiscal 2023 spending package in a burst of activity on the floor Thursday after finally nailing down an amendments deal it took all day Wednesday and into the morning to hammer out. The vote was 68-29 in support of the 4,155-page legislation. It includes...
Roll Call Online
Democrats nominate McClellan to fill McEachin’s seat in Virginia
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination for a February special election in the 4th District, setting herself up to be the state’s first Black woman elected to Congress. The state Democratic party said on Twitter Thursday that McClellan won 85 percent of the vote in...
Roll Call Online
Do Democrats have a problem with younger voters?
ANALYSIS — Even though Democrats outperformed expectations in 2022, they may have a problem with young voters. Or they may not, depending on which exit poll data you look at. “Young voters’ enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms,” according to a headline from The Associated Press. The Dec. 12...
Comments / 0