TULA Is Having a Secret Valentine's Day Sale on their Best-Selling 'Power Duos'

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which means holiday savings when it comes to beauty! Whether you’re still looking for skincare to give to your loved one or you could use a pre-holiday pick-me-up, we’ve got a sale you definitely should check out. Tula , a skincare brand beloved by celebrities like Mandy Moore , is holding a Valentine’s Day sale where you can save 14 percent off their power couples aka online-exclusive duos of their best-selling skincare products. The sale is only going on for a limited time only. So, we highly recommend taking advantage of a few of these incredible deals while you can. Trust us, you really don’t want to miss out.

Tula is offering some really great deals, and we guarantee that they’re definitely worth your while. For instance, there are discounted best-sellers that help with minimizing pores, leaving a beautiful glow, and clear breakouts, to just name a few. Again, the sale lasts for a limited time, and no code is needed. You can find the products included in the sale here . If you’re wondering what’s worth getting, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites. Check those out below.

Tula’s Hydrating Day & Night Cream is described as the “perfect do-it-all” moisturizer. As is advertised, the moisturizer is said to provide you with ultimate hydration all day long. It can also help transform your skin from dull and tired to “supple, plump, and glowy.” One of our shopping writers tried the cream herself and said it kept even the driest spots moisturized. Right now, you can snag this moisturizer at a marked-down price if you buy it with the Glow & Get It Eye Balm . Such a good deal!

Treat yourself to the gift of a gorgeous natural glow with the Tula Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer (Non-Tinted) . It’s a two-in-one primer and illuminizer infused with ingredients to give off a “filter-like” glow on your skin. It’s suitable for all skin types, and is non-comedogenic so it shouldn’t clog your pores. If you want to save on this, Tula is offering a discount if you buy it with the Radiant Skin tinted serum .

If you’re tired of pores ruining your complexion, be sure to snag Tula’s deep exfoliating scrub called So Poreless . Not only does it help smooth, soften, visibly minimize pores, and clear away dirt, but it also comes in a delicious scent: raspberries mixed with pomegranate. Right now, you can get it for 14 percent off when you match it with Tula’s Balancing Act toner pads at checkout

If you’re struggling with dry, chapped lips, Tula’s Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm will give you the hydration you need while also adding a pop of color to your lips. Shoppers say it glides right on and leaves your lips soft and shiny. Some shoppers love it so much, they have a tube for their purse, car, and desk. There are several shades to choose from, and it’s on sale only if you buy it with the Balanced Beauty vitamin gummies .

The Valentine’s Day sale happening at Tula is running for a limited time only. Be sure to take advantage of all the deals above and more, while you still can.

