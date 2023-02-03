ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

TULA Is Having a Secret Valentine's Day Sale on their Best-Selling 'Power Duos'

By Kristine Fellizar
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCzbQ_0jlQxhKd00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which means holiday savings when it comes to beauty! Whether you’re still looking for skincare to give to your loved one or you could use a pre-holiday pick-me-up, we’ve got a sale you definitely should check out. Tula , a skincare brand beloved by celebrities like Mandy Moore , is holding a Valentine’s Day sale where you can save 14 percent off their power couples aka online-exclusive duos of their best-selling skincare products. The sale is only going on for a limited time only. So, we highly recommend taking advantage of a few of these incredible deals while you can. Trust us, you really don’t want to miss out.

Tula is offering some really great deals, and we guarantee that they’re definitely worth your while. For instance, there are discounted best-sellers that help with minimizing pores, leaving a beautiful glow, and clear breakouts, to just name a few. Again, the sale lasts for a limited time, and no code is needed. You can find the products included in the sale here . If you’re wondering what’s worth getting, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites. Check those out below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0Nes_0jlQxhKd00
IMAGE: TULA Skincare

Tula’s Hydrating Day & Night Cream is described as the “perfect do-it-all” moisturizer. As is advertised, the moisturizer is said to provide you with ultimate hydration all day long. It can also help transform your skin from dull and tired to “supple, plump, and glowy.” One of our shopping writers tried the cream herself and said it kept even the driest spots moisturized. Right now, you can snag this moisturizer at a marked-down price if you buy it with the Glow & Get It Eye Balm . Such a good deal!

Tula Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Price: $46.44

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGlsN_0jlQxhKd00
IMAGE: TULA Skincare

Treat yourself to the gift of a gorgeous natural glow with the Tula Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer (Non-Tinted) . It’s a two-in-one primer and illuminizer infused with ingredients to give off a “filter-like” glow on your skin. It’s suitable for all skin types, and is non-comedogenic so it shouldn’t clog your pores. If you want to save on this, Tula is offering a discount if you buy it with the Radiant Skin tinted serum .

Tula Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer (Non-Tinted)

Price: $32.68

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBxi1_0jlQxhKd00
Image: Tula.

If you’re tired of pores ruining your complexion, be sure to snag Tula’s deep exfoliating scrub called So Poreless . Not only does it help smooth, soften, visibly minimize pores, and clear away dirt, but it also comes in a delicious scent: raspberries mixed with pomegranate. Right now, you can get it for 14 percent off when you match it with Tula’s Balancing Act toner pads at checkout

Tula So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Scrub

Price: $29.24

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAgwL_0jlQxhKd00
IMAGE: TULA Skincare

If you’re struggling with dry, chapped lips, Tula’s Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm will give you the hydration you need while also adding a pop of color to your lips. Shoppers say it glides right on and leaves your lips soft and shiny. Some shoppers love it so much, they have a tube for their purse, car, and desk. There are several shades to choose from, and it’s on sale only if you buy it with the Balanced Beauty vitamin gummies .

TULA Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm

Price: $25.80

Buy Now

The Valentine’s Day sale happening at Tula is running for a limited time only. Be sure to take advantage of all the deals above and more, while you still can.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MShJL_0jlQxhKd00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Drugstore Brand Has a Moisturizer With ‘Impressive Skin Lifting Power’ & You Can Get One for 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skincare, you can’t go wrong with a celebrity’s recommendation. After all, their skin looks good for a reason. And if there’s any celebrity to be curious about, it’s the wellness queen herself: Gwyneth Paltrow. No surprise, the Hollywood actress has a couple of high-quality products in her lineup, especially as a founder of the lifestyle brand Goop. But an age-defying moisturizer from one of her favorite skincare brands caught our attention, especially since it’s from a...
SheKnows

Ina Garten Just Shared the Main Course She's Making for Valentine's Day & It's a Decadent but Easy-to-Make Treat

Ready to woo your significant other on Valentine’s Day? Good food is the way to anyone’s heart, especially if it came from the mind of renowned chef Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa just shared the main course that she’s making on Feb. 14, and my heart is beating faster after thinking about eating this decadent meal. “It’s almost Valentine’s Day so I’m planning my menu all this week!” Garten wrote on Instagram today. First up? A fabulous lamb dinner! “Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb is absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare on a weeknight,” she wrote — which is great, because Valentine’s...
SheKnows

This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Launched a Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer & Shoppers Are Already Calling It Their ‘Favorite Product of 2023’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that (most of us) are living in freezing temperatures, it’s only natural to crave a warm glow. Of course, you can turn to at-home tanning formulas, but there’s an easier option available. Meet Kosas’ Glow I.V. — it gives your skin an immediate dose of glow without having to use a ton of products. Kosas’ Glow I.V. is a skin illuminating that enhances skin and gives it the best glow ever. The enhancer not only acts as a highlighter, but...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Adores This Long-Lasting & Bestselling $13 Spray For Making Her Iconic Waves Last All Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton is in a class all her own when it comes to royal fashion sensibility and style. The Princess of Wales always looks so polished from head to toe at any given public event. And aside from her many incredible sartorial statements, her hair always looks so flawless. Among the products Kate uses to achieve the effortless wave and flow of her hair, there’s one hairspray that’s readily available right now — and it’s only $13 on Amazon. According to...
SheKnows

Revitalize Your Wooden Surfaces Instantly With This $6 Polish Shoppers Call the ‘Real Deal’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping your home clean and tidy is a must. And when it comes to all the products you use, we know you want the best of the best. So, if you’ve been struggling to find the right cleaner for those beloved wood pieces you have in your home, fear not. We’ve found the perfect scratch remover that’s gentle on wood pieces and it’s only $6 on Amazon. Old English Scratch Cover is designed with delicate wood in mind. This...
SheKnows

Over 90% of Shoppers Said Their Hair Had More Volume After Using This $7 Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Dry Shampoo from a French Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The older we get, the more that dry shampoo is our absolute savior. Bad hair day? Dry shampoo. Can’t shower before work? Dry shampoo. Just want to treat yourself? You get the idea, we seriously love it. However, there are so many out there that it can get overwhelming. But what if we told you we found a dry shampoo from a French drugstore brand, and it’s a product beloved by Gwyneth Paltrow, per Hello.
SheKnows

Parents Say This $4 ‘Life-Saver’ Teething Toy With Over 101,000 Reviews Is Their Child’s Favorite

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. One of the things that always seems to blindside parents is the dreaded teething stage. We always prep and plan for the worst, yet it’s always a worse experience for everyone than you prepared for. Everyone is miserable and it seems like nothing can please your baby. However, what if we told you that there’s a $4 product with over 100,000 reviews on Amazon that parents can’t stop raving about? Buy: Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys $4.88, originally $5.99 The Nuby Ice...
SheKnows

Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Is Here & You Can Score up to 50% Off Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, & Accent Furniture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. New year, new you, new furniture? If you’re looking to upgrade your space in the new year, then Wayfair is here to help you do just that without breaking the bank. The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is officially upon us for just one week only, so you can finally invest in a comfy new couch, a glorious new dining set, or a brand new bed for up to 50 percent off the original listing price. Tons of furniture finds are included...
SheKnows

These Amazon Chef Knives Have Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews & You Can Grab Them Right Now For Just $36

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you don’t have the right kitchen tools in your arsenal, your cooking could suffer. But investing in quality cookware and accessories can often be incredibly expensive. However, according to over 50,000 people, this $36 knife set on Amazon is top-notch quality and some even say that these knives are the best ones they’ve ever owned. The Home Hero 17-Piece Knife Set comes with every blade you need to get any job done in the kitchen — 13 professional chef’s knives...
SheKnows

Keep Your Charger Where It Should Be With This Bedside Magnetic Cord Wrangler That Went Viral on TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. For many of us, it’s nearly impossible to go to bed each night and not have to go fishing in the dark for that phone charger that’s somewhere beside, behind, or under the bed. The fishing trip usually ends with having to locate the charging block in the outlet and follow the cord mime-style to the end — and you better not drop it while doing so, otherwise, the process starts all over again. If only the end of your phone charger could be within arm’s reach every night. Well, it actually can.
SheKnows

Emily Ratajkowski Adores This Fast-Acting $6 Acne Treatment for Keeping Her Skin Glowing & Healthy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we can’t find the right beauty product, we often look to the stars for guidance. No, not those stars. We’re talking about our favorite celebs and the products they love. Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to doling out thoughtful recommendations when it comes to her beauty regimen. And there’s one product she uses that you can own yourself for just $6.47 on Amazon. According to a past round-up by Who What Wear, Ratajkowski loves Clean and Clear’s Advantage Acne...
SheKnows

Never Lose Your Cat’s Toys Again With This Innovative & Discreet $16 Tool Shoppers Say Is a ‘Must-Have’ for All Pet Owners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As much as we love spoiling our fur babies, even we have to admit cleaning up after them is a bit of a hassle. With all the fun little toys we get our four-legged family members, we’re always bound to lose at least one or two beneath the couch. But not anymore. Thanks to one Amazon Best Seller, the days of crouching down and reaching underneath the sofa to fetch your cat’s favorite toys are long gone — and you...
SheKnows

Bombas Socks Have the Whole Fam Covered

If you are one of the many pregnant people with swollen feet, take a minute to take a load off, elevate those dogs that must be barking, and let us introduce you to your knight in shining cotton (… or wool … or sherpa). The sock company Bombas has a well-earned, cult-like following, and shoppers cannot get their hands (dare I say, “their feet?”) on the products fast enough. Devotees swear the brand is a game changer whether you are working out or vegging out, and we can vouch: we’ve tested Bombas ourselves, and they are the softest, coziest, most supportive...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Adorable & Pet-Approved $4 Dog Toy With Over 5,000 Perfect Reviews Is ‘Truly Indestructible’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing as fun as spoiling your fur baby. It’s the way they light up, the fun we have with them while playing with a new toy, and the excitement in their eyes that always fills our hearts with so much joy. Speaking of those little indulgences, did you know you don’t have to break the bank to get your four-legged family member a little surprise? We found one toy on Amazon that dog owners and their pets absolutely love,...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $4 Crinkle Toy Is Their Picky Cat's 'Favorite’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Our fur babies deserve the absolute best. We’re always in search of top-of-the-line food, beds, and especially toys to spoil our four-legged family members. And if you’re a cat owner, do we have a fun new toy for you. Reviewers, and their cats, are loving this multi-textured toy with catnip to keep your kitty entertained, and it’s currently just $4 on Amazon. Petlinks HappyNip Crinkle Chameleon cat toy is made with your rambunctious kitty cat in mind. Your cat’s senses...
SheKnows

Vegamour’s New HYDR-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask Made My Fried, Damaged Hair Unbelievably Shiny & Smooth In Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As someone who’s bleached, dyed, and done all kinds of damage to my hair throughout the years, I’m no stranger to hair masks. In fact, I’ve tried pretty much everything out there from Kératase, Moroccanoil, and Olaplex, to Neutrogena, L’Oreal, and Garnier. While I’ve liked a couple of them, most of them didn’t exactly do what I had hoped on my fried, straw-like ends. Sometimes, they would leave my hair in worse shape than it was before. I mean, who...
SheKnows

This Interactive Cat Toy With 10,000+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for Over 50% Off at Amazon — Get It for Just $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Do you have a furry four-legged princess at home whom you’re constantly trying to make happy? Join the cat parent club. We can’t resist getting new gadgets that might make our fur babies happy, and this interactive tower of tracks cat toy has some of the best reviews we’ve ever seen from pet parents raving about how much their feline loves it. With Amazon currently offering this toy for 50 percent off, it can be yours today for under $15!...
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli’s Tangy Lemon Ricotta Waffles Should Be On Your Valentine’s Day Brunch Menu

If you’re planning a brunch bonanza for Valentine’s Day this year — be it for your special someone or gaggle of gal pals — then you need to put Valerie Bertinelli’s sweet and zesty Lemon Ricotta Waffles on the menu. They satisfy your sweet tooth yet tantalize the tastebuds with hints of lemon, tangy ricotta, and, if you go all out, spoonfuls of mascarpone cheese and cool raspberry jam. Talk about decadence.
SheKnows

This Hydroponic Indoor Garden Makes the Perfect Gift for Anyone With a Green Thumb — Grab It While It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Wintertime can be a real drag for everyone, but even more so for those who live, eat, sleep, and breathe gardening. Without being able to get their hands dirty and harvest the fruits of their labor, those with green thumbs can wilt during the cold months — that is, unless they move their gardening indoors. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Hydroponic Indoor Garden is the perfect gift for that person who can’t get enough greens. It’s an easy-to-use gardening system that doesn’t...
SheKnows

SheKnows

98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy