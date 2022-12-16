Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Search underway for man accused of groping joggers in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are looking into multiple accounts of a man who reportedly groped several women jogging around Seattle. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that a man had grabbed her while she was jogging along Lake Washington Boulevard at Lakeside Ave South.
KOMO News
80 rounds fired in Parkland shooting, man critically injured
PARKLAND, Tacoma — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot outside his apartment in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland early Tuesday morning. A woman called 911 around 4 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot. Medics took...
Stolen guns, government IDs, electronics seized after theft arrest in Lower Queen Anne
Seattle police seized two stolen guns, a ballistic vest, and more than two dozen credit cards and government IDs after arresting a theft suspect in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood last week. According to the police, at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, a woman in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue North...
KOMO News
Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Monday night. The shooting took place in the 4700 block of S Oakes in Tacoma. Officers responded to the scene at 6:34 p.m. A Pierce County Transit bus was struck by a bullet during...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward.
KOMO News
Police search for men who robbed motel worker at gunpoint
DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are looking for two men seen on surveillance video robbing a motel employee at gunpoint. Officers responded to the SeaTac Valu Inn at 22246 Pacific Hwy South just before 10 p.m. on Thursday for an armed robbery. The men left before police arrived.
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents prep for messy morning commute
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — As they head home on Sunday night, residents in Snohomish County won’t be able to put driving in the slick and slippery roads in the rear view mirror come Monday morning. “I’m from Baltimore, so I'm used to it,” said Tony Hernandez, Snohomish County...
q13fox.com
2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Making Knives Out of Wheelchair Parts in Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man arrested in October for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses and charged with over 20 witness tampering charges in November now faces an additional felony case for allegedly breaking off pieces of his wheelchair and sharpening them into knives. On Sunday, the Lewis County Jail notified deputies with...
KOMO News
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people, including a teen, were arrested and two guns were recovered following an incident that led to Rainier Beach High School cancelling classes and evacuating on Dec. 13. A 17-year-old boy, who wasn’t a Seattle Public Schools student, was found to be targeting a student...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event
EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).
KOMO News
Tacoma detectives search for suspects who used credit card stolen in armed robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three suspects allegedly responsible for identity theft. According to Tacoma police, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, the three suspects made fraudulent purchases at the Tacoma and Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila) malls using a credit card that was stolen during an armed robbery on Oct. 24.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 2 suspected of attaching skimmers to ATM machines
Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of attaching credit card skimmers to two ATM machines in University Place and Tacoma on Sunday, Dec. 11. If you recognize them, you are asked to submit an anonymous top...
Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring
The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to snow; hundreds of flights impacted at Sea-Tac
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers. By the afternoon, airlines had...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
KOMO News
Cold weather shelters open in western Washington as temperatures drop
With temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark in some areas and more lowland snow expected in western Washington, several agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places...
13-year-old girl hit by car while walking home from school near Auburn
SEATTLE — Jamaica Corpuz is a proud mom. “She does violin, she does private lessons too, she’s teaching herself the piano too,” she said of her daughter, 13-year-old Symphony Johnson. Symphony is ASB vice president at her school and plays volleyball and basketball. Around 3:30 pm on...
