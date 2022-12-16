ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KOMO News

Search underway for man accused of groping joggers in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are looking into multiple accounts of a man who reportedly groped several women jogging around Seattle. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that a man had grabbed her while she was jogging along Lake Washington Boulevard at Lakeside Ave South.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

80 rounds fired in Parkland shooting, man critically injured

PARKLAND, Tacoma — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot outside his apartment in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland early Tuesday morning. A woman called 911 around 4 a.m. to report that her boyfriend had been shot. Medics took...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Monday night. The shooting took place in the 4700 block of S Oakes in Tacoma. Officers responded to the scene at 6:34 p.m. A Pierce County Transit bus was struck by a bullet during...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Police search for men who robbed motel worker at gunpoint

DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are looking for two men seen on surveillance video robbing a motel employee at gunpoint. Officers responded to the SeaTac Valu Inn at 22246 Pacific Hwy South just before 10 p.m. on Thursday for an armed robbery. The men left before police arrived.
DES MOINES, WA
KOMO News

Snohomish County residents prep for messy morning commute

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — As they head home on Sunday night, residents in Snohomish County won’t be able to put driving in the slick and slippery roads in the rear view mirror come Monday morning. “I’m from Baltimore, so I'm used to it,” said Tony Hernandez, Snohomish County...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event

EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).
KOMO News

Tacoma detectives search for suspects who used credit card stolen in armed robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are asking the public for help identifying three suspects allegedly responsible for identity theft. According to Tacoma police, on Oct. 25 and Oct. 28, the three suspects made fraudulent purchases at the Tacoma and Westfield Southcenter (Tukwila) malls using a credit card that was stolen during an armed robbery on Oct. 24.
TACOMA, WA
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Cold weather shelters open in western Washington as temperatures drop

With temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark in some areas and more lowland snow expected in western Washington, several agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places...
KING COUNTY, WA

