abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firms Are Just Like Big Businesses -- And They Need To Conduct Layoffs, Too
Law firms are trying to operate more like businesses. As they move in that direction, there is a time and a place where they’ll have to adjust capacity. Generally, the industry has come to terms with the fact that firms will need to conduct layoffs and that shouldn’t be a sign of weakness or a threat to stability.
abovethelaw.com
Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job
Safe to say US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks is tired of Donald Trump’s bullshit. The South Florida jurist just got through the first round of sanctioning Trump’s lawyers in that garbage fire RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And now New York Attorney General Letitia James removed that insane complaint Trump filed against her in Palm Beach County Circuit Court to federal court, landing on his docket.
abovethelaw.com
For Law Firm Cybersecurity, Does Bigger Mean Better?
In an era of ever-increasing cybersecurity risks, we want to know how firms of all sizes are faring. Are the biggest firms considered the best at data security? Are clients increasingly focused on these issues? What do lawyers see as the most essential tools to combat a breach?. Please take...
abovethelaw.com
Many People Assume Self-Employed Lawyers Can Be Bothered During Work Hours
Self-employment is pretty awesome, and self-employed lawyers have substantial flexibility over their schedules and work life. Unlike people who work at larger law firms, self-employed lawyers generally do not need to report to bosses and can arrange their work schedules pretty much as they see fit. However, self-employed lawyers do not have unlimited flexibility in how they arrange their work time, and people should understand that they have many of the same limitations in their work life as people who work at larger shops.
abovethelaw.com
Top 50 Biglaw Firm Offers Major Bonuses In Major Market Offices
With Hannukah nearly midway through and Christmas just around the corner, Biglaw bonus season is still going strong. The largest of law firms continue to announce matches of the prevailing market rates, and this top 50 firm is no different. Bonuses at Perkins Coie are majority lockstep, and for most associates, it seems as if the firm is following where the market leads (depending on office).
abovethelaw.com
Are You A Biglaw Associate With Low Hours? Sorry, But There's A 'Target On Your Back'
It is happening—all the firms are letting people go and letting people out at higher rates more than the last couple of years. This is just the ordinary course when the markets are down and no firm wants to be seen doing [layoffs], so they are simply being more aggressive in their reviews.
Louisiana conservatives consider ban on liberal business agendas
A panel led by two conservative Louisiana legislators is working to understand and eventually end the use of progressive corporate principles known as ESG that often support sustainable energy and socially responsible ways to do business. The acronym — which stands for environmental, social and corporate governance — is used...
abovethelaw.com
Hogan Lovells And Shearman & Sterling... Potential Merger On The Horizon
Biglaw merger rumors require generous doses of salt. Dealing with this many moving parts presents tons of obstacles in the form of conflicts, billing rates, redundancies, overhead… there’s a lot that can derail talks. There’s a reason we aren’t talking about “Allen O’Melvery.”. Still,...
abovethelaw.com
Top Biglaw Firm Offers New Parental Leave Program With Up To 22 Weeks Paid Leave
Bonuses come and go, but a solid parental leave policy? Now that’s a perk associates will benefit from for years. Yesterday, King & Spalding — a firm that made $1,828,123,000 in gross revenue last year, making it 22nd on the Am Law 100 — announced an exciting update to their parental leave policy. As one tipster reflected, “Still waiting on bonus news, though everyone expects a match, eventually. But this news is much more important, and is long awaited as something the associates committee fought for years on.”
abovethelaw.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Alleges Sullivan & Cromwell Used 'Mentally Unbalanced' Tactics To Get FTX To File Bankruptcy
If you’re trying to write a crypto bro character and came up with something approaching the real life Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF, natch), you’d get mocked for being too on the nose. But here we are. The erstwhile CEO of crypto exchange FTX is in a whole mess of...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Seeks Its Pound Of Bar Prep Flesh
When an associate left Jones Day before serving a full two years, the firm billed for pro-rated bar study expenses. Once again, just because an agreement allows a firm to do something, doesn’t mean it should. It’s just not a good look for a firm. Speaking of optics, we also talk about Justice Brett Kavanaugh partying with Matt Gaetz and Alex Acosta — and more importantly, parties with business before the Court this Term — all while Supreme Court legitimacy sinks like a stone. Speaking of legitimacy, the Fifth Circuit agrees that a judge committed an ethical breach in hearing a case, but decided to just sweep it under the rug. Also, by the time this posts, Twitter will have changed its policies five more times, but we discuss the legal ramifications, if any, of Twitter’s short-lived ban on mentioning “competitors.”
