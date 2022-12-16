ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firms Are Just Like Big Businesses -- And They Need To Conduct Layoffs, Too

Law firms are trying to operate more like businesses. As they move in that direction, there is a time and a place where they’ll have to adjust capacity. Generally, the industry has come to terms with the fact that firms will need to conduct layoffs and that shouldn’t be a sign of weakness or a threat to stability.
abovethelaw.com

Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job

Safe to say US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks is tired of Donald Trump’s bullshit. The South Florida jurist just got through the first round of sanctioning Trump’s lawyers in that garbage fire RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And now New York Attorney General Letitia James removed that insane complaint Trump filed against her in Palm Beach County Circuit Court to federal court, landing on his docket.
abovethelaw.com

For Law Firm Cybersecurity, Does Bigger Mean Better?

In an era of ever-increasing cybersecurity risks, we want to know how firms of all sizes are faring. Are the biggest firms considered the best at data security? Are clients increasingly focused on these issues? What do lawyers see as the most essential tools to combat a breach?. Please take...
abovethelaw.com

Many People Assume Self-Employed Lawyers Can Be Bothered During Work Hours

Self-employment is pretty awesome, and self-employed lawyers have substantial flexibility over their schedules and work life. Unlike people who work at larger law firms, self-employed lawyers generally do not need to report to bosses and can arrange their work schedules pretty much as they see fit. However, self-employed lawyers do not have unlimited flexibility in how they arrange their work time, and people should understand that they have many of the same limitations in their work life as people who work at larger shops.
abovethelaw.com

Top 50 Biglaw Firm Offers Major Bonuses In Major Market Offices

With Hannukah nearly midway through and Christmas just around the corner, Biglaw bonus season is still going strong. The largest of law firms continue to announce matches of the prevailing market rates, and this top 50 firm is no different. Bonuses at Perkins Coie are majority lockstep, and for most associates, it seems as if the firm is following where the market leads (depending on office).
abovethelaw.com

Hogan Lovells And Shearman & Sterling... Potential Merger On The Horizon

Biglaw merger rumors require generous doses of salt. Dealing with this many moving parts presents tons of obstacles in the form of conflicts, billing rates, redundancies, overhead… there’s a lot that can derail talks. There’s a reason we aren’t talking about “Allen O’Melvery.”. Still,...
abovethelaw.com

Top Biglaw Firm Offers New Parental Leave Program With Up To 22 Weeks Paid Leave

Bonuses come and go, but a solid parental leave policy? Now that’s a perk associates will benefit from for years. Yesterday, King & Spalding — a firm that made $1,828,123,000 in gross revenue last year, making it 22nd on the Am Law 100 — announced an exciting update to their parental leave policy. As one tipster reflected, “Still waiting on bonus news, though everyone expects a match, eventually. But this news is much more important, and is long awaited as something the associates committee fought for years on.”
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Seeks Its Pound Of Bar Prep Flesh

When an associate left Jones Day before serving a full two years, the firm billed for pro-rated bar study expenses. Once again, just because an agreement allows a firm to do something, doesn’t mean it should. It’s just not a good look for a firm. Speaking of optics, we also talk about Justice Brett Kavanaugh partying with Matt Gaetz and Alex Acosta — and more importantly, parties with business before the Court this Term — all while Supreme Court legitimacy sinks like a stone. Speaking of legitimacy, the Fifth Circuit agrees that a judge committed an ethical breach in hearing a case, but decided to just sweep it under the rug. Also, by the time this posts, Twitter will have changed its policies five more times, but we discuss the legal ramifications, if any, of Twitter’s short-lived ban on mentioning “competitors.”

