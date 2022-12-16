San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is out Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson has been downgraded from doubtful and will miss a second straight game. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so Johnson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Romeo Langford figures to draw another start on Thursday and Josh Richardson will have more minutes available off the bench.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO