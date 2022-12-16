Kirkland may be the richest law firm around, but its bonuses have left associates feeling like it’s an off-brand law firm from a wholesale club. The firm doesn’t announce lockstep bonuses with a tidy memo. But associates have historically landed bonuses 30-40 percent over market and sometimes upwards of double. More often it’s around 25 percent over. Last year, when the firm took in record profits, associates reported 10-15 percent premiums over the market. Was this a permanent downward trend? One tipster told us that the firm indicated that they would fix last year’s decline. In the tipster’s words, “They didn’t.”

