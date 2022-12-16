Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and demand for big-ticket items will be lower.
abovethelaw.com
This Biglaw Firm's December Has More Green Than A Deciduous Forest!
Few things bring joy like a bit of unexpected cash! And while bonuses are expected at this point… it’s still pretty nice to read that your pockets will have a bit of extra lining. If you’ve seen an Orrick associate with a some additional pep in their step, this is probably why. Check out the bonus scale!
abovethelaw.com
Are You A Biglaw Associate With Low Hours? Sorry, But There's A 'Target On Your Back'
It is happening—all the firms are letting people go and letting people out at higher rates more than the last couple of years. This is just the ordinary course when the markets are down and no firm wants to be seen doing [layoffs], so they are simply being more aggressive in their reviews.
abovethelaw.com
Kirkland Announces Bonuses... And Associates Aren't Pleased
Kirkland may be the richest law firm around, but its bonuses have left associates feeling like it’s an off-brand law firm from a wholesale club. The firm doesn’t announce lockstep bonuses with a tidy memo. But associates have historically landed bonuses 30-40 percent over market and sometimes upwards of double. More often it’s around 25 percent over. Last year, when the firm took in record profits, associates reported 10-15 percent premiums over the market. Was this a permanent downward trend? One tipster told us that the firm indicated that they would fix last year’s decline. In the tipster’s words, “They didn’t.”
