brproud.com
Winning scratch-off ticket worth $10K sold near Tanger Outlets
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – If you take a short walk from the outlet mall at Tanger Outlets Gonzales, you will find the place that recently sold a 100X scratch-off ticket worth $10,000. It was purchased at the Tanger Mall Super Stop, 2618 W. Highway 30. The 100X scratch-off game...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Check out LSU's December graduates from Ascension Parish
Ascension Parish was well-represented at LSU's December 2022 commencement. Kristen Linda Locke, Prairieville; Bailey Mack, Prairieville; and Dane D. Shackelford, Prairieville. Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville; Katherine Mary Castay Guidry, Prairieville; and Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville. E. J. Ourso College of Science. Mack Allen, III, Gonzales; Cabe John Cointment, Gonzales; Eric...
TOY GIVEAWAYS: Where to pick up gifts in BR, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Christmas less than one week away, a lot of organizations and members in the community are giving away free toys to families and children who may be in need. Below is a list of some events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas:. On...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Christmas tree drop off runs Dec. 28 through Jan. 12
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced that residents wishing to dispose of their Christmas trees can drop them off at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales beginning Dec. 28. The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Rd. in Gonzales. After parish residents enter the expo center’s main gate...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Check out this unique bullfrog bonfire on the Mississippi River levee
Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires has unveiled its 2022 Bullfrog bonfire along the Mississippi River levee. Posts on the social media platform Facebook have gone viral as Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires have shared progress photos along the journey to constructing the elaborate work of art in Garyville. During the 2021 holiday...
brproud.com
Where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food before Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will hold a food distribution at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The food bank will begin handing out food at 8 a.m. The food bank also will have three other mobile distribution sites this week.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trio learns entrepreneurship
Three students from Ascension Parish Public Schools were enrolled in a competitive program known as the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, or YEA BR. Miah Brown, a senior at St. Amant High School; Lilian Tepper, a junior at Dutchtown High School; and Jayla Walker, a senior at Donaldsonville High School were selected from a pool of applicants in the greater Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Gonzales grocery store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone will be having a very merry Christmas after a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in a local grocery store in Gonzales. The 20X scratch-off ticket was sold at Lamendola Supermarket on Thursday, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off ticket sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Marucci Sports plans development in Geismar
Louisiana-based sporting goods brand Marucci Sports announced plans to expand its footprint into the Geismar area of Ascension Parish. According to a news release, the company plans to develop its 100,000 square foot distribution center at Industrial Drive and Hwy. 30 in Geismar. The building is a focal point of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank commodity distribution set for Dec. 20
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will be holding its commodity distribution Dec. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The Food Bank’s mission is to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach through faith-based and other community partners. With community support, they have served the hungry in an 11-parish service area for more than 35 years.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Passing through Baton Rouge, drug network spanned from Los Angeles to Miami: U.S. Attorney
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced the sentencing of a Baton Rouge man connected to a drug trafficking network that spanned from Compton, California, through Baton Rouge, and to Miami, Florida. According to a news release, 49-year-old Victor Welton was sentenced as part of Operation Going Bacc to...
theadvocate.com
The largest 'pot of jambalaya' part of Laiche, Duplessis annual New Year's Eve bonfire
After lighting up the skies for more than two decades, Gonzales’ Laiche bonfires continue to celebrate family connections and the year that was. This year's offering is a replica of a jambalaya pot. Starting 22 years ago, the Laiche and Duplessis families have built an annual New Year’s Eve...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Agriculture classroom on wheel visits Ascension Parish Schools
Over the past two months, students at six primary schools in Ascension Parish Public Schools participated in the Seed Survivor Mobile Classroom, a program that educates students in grades 3-5 about the importance of agriculture. In a partnership with the Louisiana Farm Bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom program, Nutrien and...
