Read full article on original website
Related
KSNT
Our last quiet day before our next winter storm moves in
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area starting Thursday at midnight until Friday at midnight. A WIND CHILL WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area starting at 6 AM Thursday until noon Friday. Colder moved in last night and many are seeing temperatures...
KSNT
Rain/snow mix this morning, turning colder for Tuesday
Rain is mixing in with a few snowflakes this morning thanks to our temperatures that haven’t dipped below freezing. This doesn’t mean we won’t see any accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces, but this should help road conditions as you make your morning commute. Most of the...
KSNT
Slightly warmer Sunday before snow chances return
We’re cold this morning with many in the 10s and a few spots in the low 20s. The good news is that winds are pretty light to start so wind chill values aren’t feeling much colder than the air temperature. We do get, briefly, a tad bit warmer...
Comments / 0