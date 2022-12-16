UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith woman found safe

UPDATE: At approximately 5 p.m., the Fort Smith Police Department reported in a social media post that Jacqueline Flagg has been found safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

According to Arkansas State Police, Jacqueline Flagg, 86, went missing on Dec. 15. around 1:30 p.m.

Flagg is 5 ft. 7 in. and weighs between 100-120 lbs. She has black and gray straight, short hair and green eyes with a pale complexion.

Jacqueline Flagg

Courtesy: Arkansas State Police

ASP says Flagg walks slowly with a hunch and was last seen wearing a dark flowery dress, light green sweater, and sunglasses.

Fort Smith police say she was last seen at Fort Smith Regional Airport. She rented a gray 2020 Honda Accord with Arkansas tag AJV87K from Hertz and was expected to travel to the Veterans Affairs Clinic on Phoenix Avenue, but she never arrived.

If anyone has any information on Flagg’s whereabouts, call 479-709-5100.

