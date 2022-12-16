Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Carter is dealing with a right plantar fascia sprain. He's missed the last three-plus weeks due to it, but now, he has been upgraded to questionable to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Carter plays, Moe Wagner or Bol Bol could revert to the bench.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO