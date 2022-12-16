Read full article on original website
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Gobert continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Boston. Gobert's Friday projection includes...
Buddy Hield takes vulgar shot at former team Kings
The man nicknamed “Buddy Love” apparently has no love for his old team. Video went viral this week of Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield taking a vulgar shot at the Sacramento Kings while shooting around before a game against the Boston Celtics. As Pacers teammate Aaron Nesmith was being interviewed, Hield was in the background... The post Buddy Hield takes vulgar shot at former team Kings appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics' Marcus Smart (illness) questionable on Friday
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smart continues to deal with an illness that forced him to miss Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. If he questionable to return to the lineup against Minnesota on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.2 minutes against the Timberwolves.
Collin Sexton (hamstring) available for Jazz on Thursday
Utah Jazz gaurd Collin Sexton will play Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Sexton was lsited questionable due to a strained right hamstring. Now, he has officially been cleared for duty as they head into the weekend. Expect him to play in his usual role. Our models...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) questionable for Orlando on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Carter is dealing with a right plantar fascia sprain. He's missed the last three-plus weeks due to it, but now, he has been upgraded to questionable to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Carter plays, Moe Wagner or Bol Bol could revert to the bench.
Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful on Friday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Nets on Friday. Middleton last played on December 15th. Middleton is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 21.4 FanDuel...
Josh Okogie (hip) questionable for Phoenix on Friday
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Okogie is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Nesmith is dealing with a sprained right ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Nesmith sits, Jalen Smith or Chris Duarte could enter the starting five.
Surprise Addition to Wizards Injury Report
Kristaps Porzingis is now officially out for the Wizards tonight against the Utah Jazz. But another Wizard is surprisingly out as well.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
49ers' Jordan Mason (hamstring) questionable Week 16
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (hamstring) is questionable for Week 16 against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. Mason is dealing with a tight hamstring, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Tyrion Davis-Price and Tevin Coleman could fill in as Christian McCaffrey's backup if Mason is unavailable. Mason is averaging 7.7 carries per game over the past three weeks.
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis and is questionable to face the Pacers on Friday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
Rockets' Eric Gordon (thumb) out on Friday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (thumb) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon has been added to the injury report with a thumb contusion and will not play against Dallas on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out again Friday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Jones is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he's missed time as of late. Unfortunately for him and the team, he will remain sidelined to start the weekend. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Houston.
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
Denver's Jeff Green (back) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green is listed as probable with a back injury and is expected to play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to see 17.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Green's Friday projection includes...
