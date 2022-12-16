Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
numberfire.com
Ivica Zubac (knee) questionable for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Zubac has been inactive for two straight contests with a left knee bone bruise. Moussa Diabate is a candidate for more minutes versus a Hornets' team allowing 62.5 FanDuel points per game to centers if Zubac is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell (groin) questionable for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Powell has been sidelined for ten straight games with a left groin strain. Expect Luke Kennard to see more minutes if Powell is unable to suit up. Kennard's current projection includes 10.3...
Bulls respond to rout, locker room dustup with win over Heat
The Bulls on Tuesday looked nothing like the team that lost to the Timberwolves on Sunday in a rout that saw players confronting each other in the locker room at halftime.
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful for Milwaukee's Wednesday matchup
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after right knee soreness forced him to miss two straight games. Expect Pat Connaughton or Jevon Carter to play an increased role on Wednesday if Middleton is inactive.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (illness) doubtful on Tuesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Butler appears unlikely to play against his former team after he was downgraded to doubtful with an illness. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role versus a Bulls' team ranked 17th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (knee) out on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murray will not be available after he was ruled out for left knee injury management purposes. Expect Bones Hyland to see a boost in playing time at the guard positions. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Butler will sit out on Tuesday night after he came down with a stomach illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 27th in opposing true shooting percentage, expect Bam Adebayo to see a boost in usage with Butler inactive.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert's status remains in question after Minnesota's center missed three games with an ankle sprain. Expect Naz Reid to see increased playing time at center if Gobert is inactive. Gobert's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) doubtful for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Reaves is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was recently held out one contest with a right ankle sprain. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes if Reaves is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Green has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Tuesday's clash with the Heat. Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. could see more minutes with Green ruled out.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis' availability is currently in limbo after he was listed as questionable with left hand soreness. Expect Richaun Holmes to see more playing time if Sabonis is ruled out. Sabonis' current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) questionable for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Jackson's status is currently in limbo after he was forced to sit out two games with left Achilles inflammation. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 22nd (48.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, John Wall should play an increased role if Jackson is inactive.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Knicks
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the New York Knicks. Trent Jr.'s status remains in limbo after he sat out three games left quad soreness. Juan Hernangomez is a candidate for more playing time if Trent Jr. is unable to suit up on Wednesday.
Comments / 0