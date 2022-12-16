ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

 4 days ago

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's website chronicles her donations to highlight the work of nonprofits and causes to where she's giving financial support.

‘Avatar 2’ Makes Waves With $134M U.S. Debut

"By Lindsey Bahr“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.It tied with “The Batman” as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ( $187.4 million in May ), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ( $181 million in November ) and “Thor:...
Iran Authorities Arrest Actress of Oscar-Winning Movie

"Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.The announcement is the latest in a series of celebrity arrests, that have included footballers, actors and influencers, in response to their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations now in their third monthAccording to the...
In Entertainment: Jack Ryan, Cruise vs. Gravity, Weinstein Guilty & Pro Pickleball

"JACK RYAN RETURNSThe third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Amazon Prime Video after a three-year hiatus. The series, starring John Krasinski, shut down during the pandemic and is now reemerging amid a very different geopolitical situation. The latest season concerns a Russian plot to invade neighboring countries. However, production wrapped long before the actual Russian invasion of Ukraine, which might cause some cognitive dissonance for viewers.  TOM CRUISE JUMPS OFF A CLIFF A new featurette from the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just dropped, and it shows Tom Cruise preparing for what the action star calls "far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brittney Griner Announces Return to Basketball Weeks After Russian Detention

"It's been just over a week since WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony, but she said she is ready to make her way back to the court.Griner took to Instagram to address fans who have supported her since her detention earlier this year. The six-time all-star said she was grateful to be back in the U.S. and that she plans on returning to her Phoenix Mercury team this season. Griner was released from Russian custody on Dec. 8 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout after being arrested in February on drug charges."The last 10...
U.S. Postal Service to Beef Up Electric Vehicle Fleet by 2028

"The United States Postal Service (USPS) on Tuesday announced plans to purchase 66,000 battery-powered vehicles by 2028 in a bid to gradually electrify its fleet. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy previously faced criticism from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an earlier plan unveiled in February that would have replaced just 10 percent of its fleet with electric vehicles. The new plan gets the number closer to 30 percent of the agency's 220,000 vehicles, or nearly a third of the entire federal vehicle fleet. However, the agency has yet to set a deadline for going full-electric. “We have a statutory requirement to deliver...
