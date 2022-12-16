Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
VDOT prepares roadways for expected winter weather
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - To get ahead of the expected winter weather, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews started to pretreat the roads on Tuesday. Trucks filled with brine pretreatment prepared the interstates and major roadways for the upcoming rain and ice. VDOT explained that will help prevent the ice from sticking to the pavement.
Inside Nova
VDOT begins treating roads ahead of possible wintry mix Thursday
The Virginia Department of Transportation began pretreating roads late Tuesday ahead of a wintry mix expected to sweep across the western suburbs during Thursday morning rush hour. is expected to move from southwest to northeast during Thursday morning's rush hour in parts of Loudoun and other western suburbs. Northern Virginia will see a chance for a wintry mix before a quick change to rain.
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
wcyb.com
Traffic crash on I-26 blocking multiple lanes near Kingsport cleared
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UPDATE: Kingsport Police say that I-26 in Kingsport is back open, and that all lanes have been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed. The Kingsport Police Department says a crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 26 this morning. According to a release from police, the crash is near mile-marker 3 in the Meadowview area of Kingsport.
All West Virginia counties under State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm
A State of Preparedness was declared for all 55 West Virginia counties on Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that is forecast to hit the state on Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
wcyb.com
Kingsport Fire Department working to make sure residents freeze out winter fires
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — With single-digit temperatures arriving for Christmas weekend, the Kingsport Fire Department is making sure residents put a freeze on winter fires. Officials say half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February. That's why Barry Brickey, of the Kingsport Fire Department, says...
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
wymt.com
Update: Road back open in Harlan County after early morning fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8 a.m. Update: Officials tell us Highway 38 is back open now and crews have cleared the scene of the fire. Firefighters with the Evarts Fire Department tell WYMT the fire was at a two-story house and no one was injured. The cause of the...
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric encourages members to plan for frigid weather
As colder temperatures settle in this week, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) offers some simple energy-efficiency tips to help members manage their energy costs. Be smart with your thermostat. Set your heating system’s thermostat to 68-degrees. You can expect to add 3% to your electric bill for each degree above 68-degrees.
wcyb.com
Special Christmas tree designed with locomotives in Bristol, Tn.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special Christmas tree is designed with locomotives in mind. One man's love for trains at an early age is an inspiration for the tree. Ben Houser says it is a labor of love as it takes about 40 hours to assemble the tree. It...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
Everything you need to check before frigid temperatures arrive in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As East Tennessee braces for arctic temperatures, experts say now is the time to make sure your home is ready for the tumbling temperatures moving our way. “You’re just trying to stop the freezing from starting outside and working its way back into the pipes,” explained Chad Moye, GreenBelt Handyman, LLC. […]
wcyb.com
Greene County awarded $100,000 toward business park near old Greene Valley
TUSCULUM, Tenn. — Greene County, Tusculum, and Greeneville were together awarded a $100,000 economic development grant. The money will fund site studies on a 336-acre piece of land behind the old Greene Valley Development Center. The goal is to start a business park. "This represents probably the largest, most...
630 WMAL
3 Dead Following Crash Between Bus and Truck in Virginia
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m....
Augusta Free Press
Snow, freezing rain, rain? AccuWeather has your Christmas forecast
The long-term forecast for later this week has changed hour to hour over the last few days, but as we get closer to the Christmas weekend, it seems that meteorologists now have a better idea of what to expect. Will it be 7-11” of snow as originally predicted or more...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
wvlt.tv
Bitter cold temperatures could bring issues to your home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With multiple WVLT First Alert Weather Days due to frigid temperatures at the end of the week, it’s time to make sure your home is prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to spend multiple hours in the teens and twenties as East Tennessee heads into Friday and then Christmas. The pipes in your house are vulnerable to these temperatures.
Comments / 8