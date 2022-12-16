ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 8

Related
WDBJ7.com

VDOT prepares roadways for expected winter weather

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - To get ahead of the expected winter weather, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews started to pretreat the roads on Tuesday. Trucks filled with brine pretreatment prepared the interstates and major roadways for the upcoming rain and ice. VDOT explained that will help prevent the ice from sticking to the pavement.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

VDOT begins treating roads ahead of possible wintry mix Thursday

The Virginia Department of Transportation began pretreating roads late Tuesday ahead of a wintry mix expected to sweep across the western suburbs during Thursday morning rush hour. is expected to move from southwest to northeast during Thursday morning's rush hour in parts of Loudoun and other western suburbs. Northern Virginia will see a chance for a wintry mix before a quick change to rain.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Traffic crash on I-26 blocking multiple lanes near Kingsport cleared

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UPDATE: Kingsport Police say that I-26 in Kingsport is back open, and that all lanes have been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed. The Kingsport Police Department says a crash is blocking multiple lanes along Interstate 26 this morning. According to a release from police, the crash is near mile-marker 3 in the Meadowview area of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric encourages members to plan for frigid weather

As colder temperatures settle in this week, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) offers some simple energy-efficiency tips to help members manage their energy costs. Be smart with your thermostat. Set your heating system’s thermostat to 68-degrees. You can expect to add 3% to your electric bill for each degree above 68-degrees.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup

KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
KINGSPORT, TN
630 WMAL

3 Dead Following Crash Between Bus and Truck in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wvlt.tv

Bitter cold temperatures could bring issues to your home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With multiple WVLT First Alert Weather Days due to frigid temperatures at the end of the week, it’s time to make sure your home is prepared. Temperatures are forecasted to spend multiple hours in the teens and twenties as East Tennessee heads into Friday and then Christmas. The pipes in your house are vulnerable to these temperatures.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy