Carscoops

Buick Electra E5 Debuts In China As An Ultium-Based Electric Luxury Crossover

Buick’s transformation is kicking into high gear as the company has unveiled the all-new Electra E5 in China. Set to become the brand’s first Ultium-based electric vehicle, the Electra E5 features the company’s new “Pure” design philosophy which was previewed by the Electra-X concept. It’s designed to combine “electrified luxury with modern and athletic styling.”
Carscoops

First VinFast VF 8s Arrive In America, Electric Crossover Gets $2k Price Hike

VinFast’s quest to tackle the United States is well underway and the first production VF 8s arrived in San Francisco Bay on Saturday. The 999 EVs departed from Vietnam last month and the company said the ship’s arrival marks a “significant milestone for the VinFast brand and its promise to deliver vehicles to the U.S. market by the end of 2022.”
Carscoops

2023 Suzuki Jimny 4-Door Spied Completely Undisguised In India

We’ve been waiting for the 4-door version of the Suzuki Jimny for a long time, and the latest spy photos from India prove that it is finally ready to hit the roads. The longer Jimny was spotted free of any camouflage for the first time, ahead of its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Carscoops

Next BMW X3M Could Go EV-Only, Report Claims

If you like the idea a gutsy six-cylinder M3 wrapped up in an SUV body, you better move fast: BMW might replace the current X3M with an electric iX3M, according to a report. BMW’s electrification strategy shifts up a virtual gear in the middle of this decade when the company begins to roll out its Neue Klasse platform starting in 2025. It will use the architecture on multiple cars and SUVs, but one of the first to get the new hardware is the next-generation electric iX3, which will be sold alongside a combustion X3 that will look basically the same on the outside, but be built around an evolution of the current CLAR platform.
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Carscoops

Car Hauler Hits Bridge, Turns Jeep Into Instant Convertible

Bridges list their clearance for obvious reasons, but it appears one Michigan car hauler wasn’t paying attention. In a Facebook post, the Ann Arbor Fire Department said they responded to a reported bridge collapse just before 6 PM on December 15th. However, when they arrived, they quickly discovered a car hauler had struck the bridge and ripped the roof off a new Jeep.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Carscoops

2024 Hyundai Kona Debuts With Ruggedly Good Looks And ICE, Hybrid, EV Options

The week before Christmas is usually slow, but Hyundai has thrown a wrench into that tradition by unveiling the 2024 Kona. Set to be a radical improvement over its predecessor, the “upscaled model” features a bold new design which is ruggedly futuristic and far more premium looking. While...
Carscoops

The Nissan Fairlady X Is The Unholy Union Of A New Z And A Murano

Students at the Nissan Gakuen (Nissan Automobile Technical College) in Japan have answered the question that no one was asking: What would it look like if you smashed the Fairlady Z (as the new 2023 Nissan Z is called in Japan) and a Murano together and made a crossover version of Nissan’s famed sports car?
Carscoops

Bugatti To Unveil Mystery Model That Never Reached Production

Bugatti has teased a mysterious hypercar that it never brought into production, describing it as “an automotive solitaire.”. The teaser image shows the rear of the car’s side profile under a sheet, meaning very little of it is actually on display. It appears the vehicle is based on the Chiron as evidenced by its shape but immediately making it stand out is some kind of fixed rear wing. No other details are visible in this photo.
Carscoops

How Elon Musk Keeps The Lid On Tesla Leaks

Despite a number of very high-profile projects and products at Tesla, it’s rare that we get significant leaks from the Texas-based company. Now, a deep dive into Musk’s methodology behind limiting leaks might provide insight as to why. The Intercept recently highlighted the many different ways that Elon...
Carscoops

2024 Acura ZDX And ZDX Type S Take Shape Before Next Year’s Unveiling

Acura has teased the all-electric 2024 ZDX and ADX Type S that it is in the midst of developing. Set to be introduced as the automaker’s first electric crossover, the ZDX is being developed with General Motors and is underpinned by its BEV3 platform and Ultium battery and drive systems. It will be the cousin to the Honda Prologue and while we’ve known about it for a few months, this is our first chance to see it in Type S guise.
Carscoops

Stroll Buying Up Aston Martin Shares In Possible Attempt To Block Hostile Geely Takeover

Corporate intrigue is going on at the highest levels at Aston Martin, whose largest investors have purchased up to £50 million ($60.6 million USD at current exchange rates) worth of shares in recent months to significantly increase their stake in the company. The move may be an attempt to block China’s Geely from taking over.
Carscoops

Audi E-Tron GT And Porsche Taycan Suspension Could Lose All Of Its Air

A number of Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models have been recalled in the United States due to an issue with one of the suspension struts. It’s been revealed that a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier means a notch at the top part of the air suspension strut may not have been manufactured according to specification. This could cause the fitted retaining ring of the air suspension strut to become loose, resulting in the air within the pneumatic spring being released. This will lead to a loss of ride comfort and drop the ride height on the affected strut, also impacting the handling characteristics and increasing the risk of a crash.
Carscoops

Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry

With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
Carscoops

The Group That May Be The Most Grateful For EVs Is Dogs

The transition to electric vehicles is a matter of much complexity and nuance, but a first-of-its-kind study shows that for dogs, the new technology may simply be better. That is, if their owners currently or previously owned diesel vehicles. Professor of veterinary behavioral medicine at the University of Lincoln, Daniel...

