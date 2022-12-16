Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Buick Electra E5 Debuts In China As An Ultium-Based Electric Luxury Crossover
Buick’s transformation is kicking into high gear as the company has unveiled the all-new Electra E5 in China. Set to become the brand’s first Ultium-based electric vehicle, the Electra E5 features the company’s new “Pure” design philosophy which was previewed by the Electra-X concept. It’s designed to combine “electrified luxury with modern and athletic styling.”
Carscoops
First VinFast VF 8s Arrive In America, Electric Crossover Gets $2k Price Hike
VinFast’s quest to tackle the United States is well underway and the first production VF 8s arrived in San Francisco Bay on Saturday. The 999 EVs departed from Vietnam last month and the company said the ship’s arrival marks a “significant milestone for the VinFast brand and its promise to deliver vehicles to the U.S. market by the end of 2022.”
Carscoops
2023 Suzuki Jimny 4-Door Spied Completely Undisguised In India
We’ve been waiting for the 4-door version of the Suzuki Jimny for a long time, and the latest spy photos from India prove that it is finally ready to hit the roads. The longer Jimny was spotted free of any camouflage for the first time, ahead of its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Carscoops
Next BMW X3M Could Go EV-Only, Report Claims
If you like the idea a gutsy six-cylinder M3 wrapped up in an SUV body, you better move fast: BMW might replace the current X3M with an electric iX3M, according to a report. BMW’s electrification strategy shifts up a virtual gear in the middle of this decade when the company begins to roll out its Neue Klasse platform starting in 2025. It will use the architecture on multiple cars and SUVs, but one of the first to get the new hardware is the next-generation electric iX3, which will be sold alongside a combustion X3 that will look basically the same on the outside, but be built around an evolution of the current CLAR platform.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Carscoops
Car Hauler Hits Bridge, Turns Jeep Into Instant Convertible
Bridges list their clearance for obvious reasons, but it appears one Michigan car hauler wasn’t paying attention. In a Facebook post, the Ann Arbor Fire Department said they responded to a reported bridge collapse just before 6 PM on December 15th. However, when they arrived, they quickly discovered a car hauler had struck the bridge and ripped the roof off a new Jeep.
Carscoops
2024 Hyundai Kona Debuts With Ruggedly Good Looks And ICE, Hybrid, EV Options
The week before Christmas is usually slow, but Hyundai has thrown a wrench into that tradition by unveiling the 2024 Kona. Set to be a radical improvement over its predecessor, the “upscaled model” features a bold new design which is ruggedly futuristic and far more premium looking. While...
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks
Carscoops
The Nissan Fairlady X Is The Unholy Union Of A New Z And A Murano
Students at the Nissan Gakuen (Nissan Automobile Technical College) in Japan have answered the question that no one was asking: What would it look like if you smashed the Fairlady Z (as the new 2023 Nissan Z is called in Japan) and a Murano together and made a crossover version of Nissan’s famed sports car?
Carscoops
VinFast VF 8 Gets U.S. Sales Approval, Offers Dismal EPA Range Of 179 Miles
The first VinFast VF 8s arrived in the United States over the weekend and now the electric crossover has received all the necessary certifications to be sold in America. That was the last major hurdle and it means the first vehicles will be delivered to customers by the end of the month.
Carscoops
Bugatti To Unveil Mystery Model That Never Reached Production
Bugatti has teased a mysterious hypercar that it never brought into production, describing it as “an automotive solitaire.”. The teaser image shows the rear of the car’s side profile under a sheet, meaning very little of it is actually on display. It appears the vehicle is based on the Chiron as evidenced by its shape but immediately making it stand out is some kind of fixed rear wing. No other details are visible in this photo.
Carscoops
Some Polestar 1 EVs May Overheat And Catch Fire When Batteries Are Fully Charged
The owners of the fancy-pants Polestar 1 coupe may have something to worry about if they’re charging their plug-in hybrids in the garage right now. A supplier issue means that a number of owners don’t want their vehicles to be fully charged, lest it catch fire. Polestar is...
Carscoops
How Elon Musk Keeps The Lid On Tesla Leaks
Despite a number of very high-profile projects and products at Tesla, it’s rare that we get significant leaks from the Texas-based company. Now, a deep dive into Musk’s methodology behind limiting leaks might provide insight as to why. The Intercept recently highlighted the many different ways that Elon...
Carscoops
2024 Acura ZDX And ZDX Type S Take Shape Before Next Year’s Unveiling
Acura has teased the all-electric 2024 ZDX and ADX Type S that it is in the midst of developing. Set to be introduced as the automaker’s first electric crossover, the ZDX is being developed with General Motors and is underpinned by its BEV3 platform and Ultium battery and drive systems. It will be the cousin to the Honda Prologue and while we’ve known about it for a few months, this is our first chance to see it in Type S guise.
Carscoops
Stroll Buying Up Aston Martin Shares In Possible Attempt To Block Hostile Geely Takeover
Corporate intrigue is going on at the highest levels at Aston Martin, whose largest investors have purchased up to £50 million ($60.6 million USD at current exchange rates) worth of shares in recent months to significantly increase their stake in the company. The move may be an attempt to block China’s Geely from taking over.
Carscoops
2024 Hyundai Kona, 1,040-HP COPO Camaro, Buick’s Electra E5 EV: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. General Motors says the sheet metal blank for the front frame rail outer panel was too short, preventing it from being correctly welded. Chevy isn’t even going to attempt a repair, and is buying back affected cars.
Carscoops
Audi E-Tron GT And Porsche Taycan Suspension Could Lose All Of Its Air
A number of Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan models have been recalled in the United States due to an issue with one of the suspension struts. It’s been revealed that a manufacturing deviation at a sub-supplier means a notch at the top part of the air suspension strut may not have been manufactured according to specification. This could cause the fitted retaining ring of the air suspension strut to become loose, resulting in the air within the pneumatic spring being released. This will lead to a loss of ride comfort and drop the ride height on the affected strut, also impacting the handling characteristics and increasing the risk of a crash.
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry
With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
Carscoops
The Group That May Be The Most Grateful For EVs Is Dogs
The transition to electric vehicles is a matter of much complexity and nuance, but a first-of-its-kind study shows that for dogs, the new technology may simply be better. That is, if their owners currently or previously owned diesel vehicles. Professor of veterinary behavioral medicine at the University of Lincoln, Daniel...
