Trenton, NJ

WHYY

Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Camden County Man Sentenced For Choking A Woman: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old Camden County man was sentenced to 13 years in New Jersey State prison for choking a woman and other charges, authorities said. Larry McMillan of Sicklerville had been found guilty of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and tampering with a witness, among multiple other charges, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting

A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the armed robberies of multiple businesses in the city. Police responded to a commercial armed robbery call at 912 Brunswick Avenue at Mundy’s Liquor on Wednesday, December 7th, at approximately 9:30. The initial investigation revealed the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, obtaining over $2700.00 in U.S. currency before exiting the establishment. After entering 918 Brunswick Avenue, Spojnik, the suspect held the business at gunpoint and fled across the street. Following the attempt to rob a third victim near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place, The post Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged in Somerset County burglary

WATCHUNG BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – An Essex County man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary that occurred earlier this month in Watchung Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald,. Randolph C. McLeod, 42, of Irvington was charged with second-degree possession of a handgun...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Year Old From Atlantic City Arrested for Homicide

On December 19, 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Atlantic City in connection with the December 5, 2022 death of Atlantic City resident Timothy Council, Jr. The juvenile was originally charged on December 8, 2022 with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
