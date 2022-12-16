Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Hyundai Begins Laying Off Staff At Russian Plant Idling Since March
Hyundai has started to lay off employees at its factory in St Petersburg, Russia which has been idle since March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. The plant had been responsible for producing a number of Hyundai and Kia models and has the capacity to build some 200,000 vehicles annually. At its peak, the plant was home to 2,600 employees. Hyundai has not yet said how many of these employees will be cut.
Carscoops
GM Recalls Bolt EV Again Over A Fire Risk, Not From Batteries But Seat Belts
General Motors’ electric vehicle department was rocked last year by an issue in the battery systems that could cause a fire in the Chevrolet Bolt. Now, model year 2017-2023 Bolts are being recalled again as a result of a potential fire risk, but for an entirely different reason. In...
Carscoops
Toyota CEO Says “Silent Majority” Of Auto Industry Is Doubting EV-Only Future
Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda claims that he is among the “silent majority” of those in the automotive industry questioning whether electric vehicles are the only way forward. While recently speaking with reporters in Thailand, Toyoda once again reiterated his belief that the best way forward is to...
Carscoops
U Spy The 2023 Nissan Sentra With Minor Tweaks In Arizona
A prototype of the 2023 Nissan Sentra has been spied testing for the very first time by a loyal CarScoops reader. This prototype was snapped by Nick in the midst of testing in Arizona and the presence of a camouflage wrap across the front and rear bumpers, as well as black tape over the rear badges, indicates where most of the changes will be applied.
Carscoops
U.S. Investigates Whether Hertz Rented Cars With Outstanding Recall Repairs
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that it has opened an “audit query” into allegations that the Hertz Corporation rented out vehicles that had not yet had important recall repairs performed on them. The U.S. regulator said it will investigate whether or not the car rental...
Carscoops
First VinFast VF 8s Arrive In America, Electric Crossover Gets $2k Price Hike
VinFast’s quest to tackle the United States is well underway and the first production VF 8s arrived in San Francisco Bay on Saturday. The 999 EVs departed from Vietnam last month and the company said the ship’s arrival marks a “significant milestone for the VinFast brand and its promise to deliver vehicles to the U.S. market by the end of 2022.”
Carscoops
Genesis Opens Its Second Standalone Dealership With More Coming In 2023
The doors have just been opened to Genesis of Greer in South Carolina, the automaker’s second standalone retail facility in the United States. The expansive facility has an open floorplan and all of the infrastructure needed to support the South Korean car manufacturer’s upcoming portfolio of electric vehicles. The showroom will also be filled with all current Genesis models.
Carscoops
Some Polestar 1 EVs May Overheat And Catch Fire When Batteries Are Fully Charged
The owners of the fancy-pants Polestar 1 coupe may have something to worry about if they’re charging their plug-in hybrids in the garage right now. A supplier issue means that a number of owners don’t want their vehicles to be fully charged, lest it catch fire. Polestar is...
Carscoops
Buick Electra E5 Debuts In China As An Ultium-Based Electric Luxury Crossover
Buick’s transformation is kicking into high gear as the company has unveiled the all-new Electra E5 in China. Set to become the brand’s first Ultium-based electric vehicle, the Electra E5 features the company’s new “Pure” design philosophy which was previewed by the Electra-X concept. It’s designed to combine “electrified luxury with modern and athletic styling.”
Carscoops
HiPhi Z: China’s Most Futuristic EV Has Entered Production
A car described by some as a spaceship on wheels, the HiPhi Z, has just hit the production line in China and is one of the industry’s most striking cars. We haven’t heard much about the new model from Human Horizons since it was first showcased in production guise in early July. Over the last few months, the carmaker has charged forward with the development of the car and on December 20, the first examples rolled out of the factory.
Carscoops
VinFast VF 8 Gets U.S. Sales Approval, Offers Dismal EPA Range Of 179 Miles
The first VinFast VF 8s arrived in the United States over the weekend and now the electric crossover has received all the necessary certifications to be sold in America. That was the last major hurdle and it means the first vehicles will be delivered to customers by the end of the month.
Carscoops
Hyundai’s New Universe Mobile Office Is The Ultimate Workplace For Teams On The Move
Hyundai is taking remote work to the next level with the unveiling of the Universe Mobile Office that will be launched exclusively (for now) in Korea. The Universe Mobile Office is based on the per-existing Universe luxury passenger bus and will be offered in a handful of guises. These include as a 10-seater, 12-seater 13-seater (12+1) with a collaboration space in the front, 13-seater (12+1) with expanded office space, and as a 13-seater (11+1+1) with separate seat configurations.
Carscoops
West Coast To Go Green As Oregon Passes Rules Banning Sale Of New Gas-Only Cars By 2035
Policymakers at the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that will ban the sale of new, internal combustion engine-only passenger vehicles by the year 2035. The rules allow for the sale of hydrogen, electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles after that time. Although the last type is...
Carscoops
GM To Buy Back 2022-2023 Chevrolet Malibu Models With Front Impact Bar Issue
Owners of 2022 and 2023 Chevrolet Malibu models should be particularly careful as to not get into an accident following the revelation that the front impact bar may have been improperly welded. A recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that certain Chevrolet Malibu models may...
Carscoops
The Nissan Fairlady X Is The Unholy Union Of A New Z And A Murano
Students at the Nissan Gakuen (Nissan Automobile Technical College) in Japan have answered the question that no one was asking: What would it look like if you smashed the Fairlady Z (as the new 2023 Nissan Z is called in Japan) and a Murano together and made a crossover version of Nissan’s famed sports car?
Comments / 0