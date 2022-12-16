A car described by some as a spaceship on wheels, the HiPhi Z, has just hit the production line in China and is one of the industry’s most striking cars. We haven’t heard much about the new model from Human Horizons since it was first showcased in production guise in early July. Over the last few months, the carmaker has charged forward with the development of the car and on December 20, the first examples rolled out of the factory.

1 DAY AGO