Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

FBI reports rise in sextortion cases

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

More kids and teens facing "sextortion" digital crimes

PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Several arrested in El Mirage drug bust following months-long investigation

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following a months-long investigation, the El Mirage Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET) arrested several individuals across four different homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning in a drug bust. In July the NET team started investigating a group selling narcotics near downtown El...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

DUI suspected in crash that shut down major intersection in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in west Phoenix was shut down following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning and police believe it was the result of impaired drivers. The collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck happened around 3:15 a.m. at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Sky Train extension opens at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

PHOENIX, AZ

