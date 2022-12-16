Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kindness of Strangers: Viral TikTok Video Helps Raise Over $110,000 For 82-Year-Old Walmart GreeterJoel EisenbergApache Junction, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
FBI reports rise in sextortion cases
Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. More kids and teens facing...
AZFamily
Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman recounts moments when fiancé was killed looking at Christmas lights
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman and her two small kids witnessed the horror of her fiancé’s murder after they looked at Christmas lights. Police said a group of men tried to carjack Eduardo Uzueta, then beat and shot him when he fought back. Investigators arrested a...
AZFamily
Suspect accused of killing father looking at Christmas lights with family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix. Police say 19-year-old Isaish Joshua Nash was taken into custody in Mesa on Friday. On Dec. 8, Phoenix police were called out to a...
AZFamily
More kids and teens facing "sextortion" digital crimes
Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. FBI reports rise in sextortion...
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
AZFamily
Several arrested in El Mirage drug bust following months-long investigation
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following a months-long investigation, the El Mirage Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET) arrested several individuals across four different homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning in a drug bust. In July the NET team started investigating a group selling narcotics near downtown El...
AZFamily
Man arrested nearly 7 months after shooting at Maryvale party left 1 dead, 5 hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Maryvale party that left one dead and five others hurt almost seven months ago. Police said on Monday evening 18-year-old Jacob Salinas was booked on multiple felonies, including first-degree murder. Officers didn’t say how or where he was found.
AZFamily
DUI suspected in crash that shut down major intersection in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in west Phoenix was shut down following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning and police believe it was the result of impaired drivers. The collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck happened around 3:15 a.m. at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road...
Man shot after multiple people reportedly force way into west Phoenix home
A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
'He left me with a big hole in my heart': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez. Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes. Reyes was killed in a shooting...
AZFamily
Suspected DUI driver identified after crash leaves Pinal County Sheriff Lamb’s son, granddaughter dead
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police say a suspected DUI driver has been identified on Monday afternoon after a crash left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, Cooper, and his 1-year-old granddaughter dead last week. The driver, 21-year-old Brian Torres, was arrested at the crash scene on Friday and processed for DUI.
Phoenix police investigating alleged kidnapping of four people
Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping that led to a pursuit and shots being fired overnight in west Phoenix.
Mesa police investigating possible carjacking near Signal Butte and Elliot roads
Police are investigating a possible carjacking Sunday morning near Signal Butte and Elliot roads in Mesa.
AZFamily
West Point grad, Army veteran killed while selling father-in-law’s car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing kidnapping and murder charges after he allegedly killed a man who was selling a car. The victim is David Navidad-Parra, a West Point graduate and Army veteran who was trying to sell his father-in-law’s car for him. “It’s pretty sad you know, he’s an Army vet and hopefully justice is served,” said Kevyn Martinez, who lives near where Navidad-Parra’s body was found.
AZFamily
Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
AZFamily
Sky Train extension opens at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. More kids and teens facing "sextortion" digital crimes. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The FBI says some of these predators are targeting...
Comments / 0