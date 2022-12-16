SAN FRANCISCO -- A 29-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for the early morning Sept. 26th fatal stabbing near the Powell St. BART station.San Francisco homicide detectives said their investigation identified Aaron Jones as the suspect in the case. He was located in the area of 5th and Mission Streets on Dec. 15 and taken into custody.Jones was booked at San Francisco County jail on charges of homicide.Officers responded at 4 a.m. Hallidie Plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. The plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.Arriving officers located the victim suffering from stab wounds. They rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. While an arrest has been made, the case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO