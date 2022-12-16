Read full article on original website
Being Honest
4d ago
😞🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🕯Rest On In Peace Little One and Condolence To The Family. To the perpetrators may they be punished through the fullest extent of the law.
Reply
10
None ya business
4d ago
And your governor believes that closing down prisons and lowering down sentence will help this kind of stuff from happening. THE GOVERNOR IS TRASH
Reply
8
Cynthia Caldwell
4d ago
R. I. P. Little Angel 😇 my deepest Condolences to his parents and family. To the Monsters that done this I hope you get punished to the fullest extent of the law!!!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SS Carlos Correa Contract On Hold Due To Medical IssueOnlyHomers
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Related
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
Man arrested in sextortion scheme that led to suicide of minor
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sextorting a 17-year-old San Jose boy, who later died by suicide, according to a press release from police Monday. Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 15, police stated. […]
Man in car shot dead in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood
OAKLAND -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Monday. The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. It was the 116th killing in Oakland this year. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, which captures the sound of gunshots, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim inside a parked vehicle, police said. The man was pronounced dead where officers found him. The man's name was unavailable from the Alameda County coroner's bureau as of late Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. s
sfstandard.com
Murder Investigation Underway After SF Man Dies From Decade-Old Gunshot Wound
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man after he died last month from injuries sustained in 2011. Bonifacio Gonzalvo was discovered by police suffering from a gunshot wound at 6th and Minna streets on the evening of June 16, 2011, police said. He was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and remained in continuous medical care since the incident.
‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said. The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. […]
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed at Antioch park
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A male juvenile is dead from gunshot injuries sustained at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch, officials said. Shortly after 11:20 a.m., authorities arrived at 5000 Lone Tree Way and found the unnamed 16-year-old by the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid. Emergency services transported the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During this time, additional officers responded to a nearby Walmart after witnesses said a suspect ran into the store.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest alleged 'sextortionist,' which they say led to suicide of 17-year-old
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they arrested a "sextortionist," who took a 17-year-old's money and threatened to post sexually explicit photos, which in turn, led to his suicide, featured on the Dr. Phil show. Police said they arrested Jonathan Kassi, 25, on Thursday in the...
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
16-year-old boy shot to death in Antioch park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 16-year-old boy died Saturday after he was found in a park suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Antioch police investigators. A juvenile, in possession of a loaded firearm, was later detained. At about 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Antioch police dispatchers began receiving numerous 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots being fired […]
Suspect arrested in September fatal downtown San Francisco stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 29-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for the early morning Sept. 26th fatal stabbing near the Powell St. BART station.San Francisco homicide detectives said their investigation identified Aaron Jones as the suspect in the case. He was located in the area of 5th and Mission Streets on Dec. 15 and taken into custody.Jones was booked at San Francisco County jail on charges of homicide.Officers responded at 4 a.m. Hallidie Plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. The plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.Arriving officers located the victim suffering from stab wounds. They rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. While an arrest has been made, the case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
11-year-old boy located safely: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland announced Monday that a previously missing 11-year-old boy was safely located. He had been missing since Thursday night and was considered at-risk because of his age. Zae’yanti Morris was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 52nd Street. Police said it is unknown […]
Oakland police searching for 2 missing teen sisters
Police say Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen on Sunday in the 9700 block of Walnut Street in Oakland at around 10:30 p.m.
KGO
Evening South Bay carjacking leads to police pursuit, vehicle collision, officials say
FREMONT, Calif. -- A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted...
Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say
ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
Oakland teenage sisters found
Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police locate missing 84-year-old man
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department shared Sunday evening that 84-year-old Rufus Hawkins is no longer missing and has been located. Authorities did not provide further details. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. Hawkins first disappeared Saturday afternoon near the 3800...
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont police chase from carjacking ends in crash, uninvolved man ejected from vehicle
FREMONT, Calif. - Three suspects were arrested in Fremont on Sunday after a carjacking led to a crash that ejected one passenger from a vehicle. Officials said shortly after 5 p.m., the suspects accosted a female victim in a store parking lot on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road, and stole her car. The suspects fled before police arrived. After being located in the northern parts of the city, Fremont police initiated a pursuit that ended in a crash.
Arrest made in Stockton homicide
(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
Burlingame man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- Menlo Park police on Sunday said they arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman from her home Saturday.Police were called at 2 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Tioga Drive for a reported domestic disturbance between a male and a female. Officers arrived to find an adult female was allegedly taken against her will and forced into an unknown vehicle 59-year-old Freidun Younossi, of Burlingame, who was known to her. Younossi allegedly fled the scene with the victim.Police were later able to contact the victim on her cellphone and said she appeared unable to speak freely and would not give any information on the suspect or her current location.Investigators eventually found the suspect's unoccupied in Daly City.Officers arrested Younossi without incident after several hours, police said in a statement. The victim, whose name wasn't released by police, sustained no visible injuries and was later interviewed by detectives.Younossi was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than firearm, contempt of court; disorderly/etc. behavior and committing a felony while on bail or release.
People
367K+
Followers
62K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 25