Free COVID-19 tests now available

Four additional free COVID-19 tests are available for a limited round of ordering through the United States Postal Service. The Biden administration announced Thursday the free tests were part of preparedness plan to stay ahead of increased COVID-19 cases this winter.



The four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests can be ordered at COVIDTests.gov and are limited to one order per residential address. Orders will ship free starting the week of Dec. 19 and continue in the weeks ahead, according to the administration.



“Starting today, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to them for free,” the Biden administration wrote in a release Dec. 15. “In the absence of Congress providing additional funding for the nation’s COVID-19 response, the Administration has acted with its limited existing funding to add more at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation’s stockpile and support this round of ordering ahead of continued increases in COVID-19 cases.”



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a table listing the FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests with information on expiration dates and possible extensions.



“In some cases, the expiration date for a test may be extended. An extended expiration date means the manufacturer provided data showing that the shelf-life is longer than was known when the test was first authorized,” the FDA states on its website.



The Biden administration also announced it would make the tests available to individuals who are blind or have low-vision. Those who have difficulty accessing the internet, or who need additional assistance placing an order, can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489). The line provides assistance in more than 150 languages from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern time, Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time on weekends.