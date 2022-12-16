Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Related
KFOR
Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
KFOR
Family trio spends holidays with UPS
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long hours, heavy loads, hard work. The UPS logistics company gets three Guesses for the holidays at their very busy local hub. Richie Guess started working here right out of high school in 1983. “Yeah, My dad always told me to get a good job...
Generous KFOR viewer helps woman whose SNAP benefits were stolen
After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.
Man charged in first-ever art heist at OKC museum
A man is now facing a grand larceny charge after committing what’s believed to be the first-ever art heist from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
‘It’s like a miracle to be here,’ Family displaced after 11-year-old alerts of raging fire days before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, an Oklahoma family is without a place to live after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
OKC ordinance: Bring pets inside during freezing temps
As temperatures are expected to drop dangerously low, city leaders in Oklahoma City are reminding residents to bring their pets indoors.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
Sunbeam announces $8,000 incentive for childcare teachers
Sunbeam Family Services revealed on Wednesday a new one-year $8,000 incentive for childcare teachers.
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
KFOR
Edmond officer honored for helping during mental health crisis
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After spending more than two decades in the line of duty, an Edmond police sergeant is being honored for his passion and the good he does in the community. “It’s great we get to help people and specifically serve as mental health liaison for the...
KFOR
Giddy Up to Guthrie for the greatest rodeo show on dirt!
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The biggest and boldest rodeo enthusiasts and competitors are gearing up to lock horns at Guthrie’s Lazy E Arena in hopes of claiming a world championship title at the 53rd Annual International Finals Rodeo. The rodeo kicks off January 12-15 at the Lazy...
OHP: Drivers not dressed for the elements
Troopers with the OHP say they have already worked numerous crashes all over the metro area that are just single-vehicle accidents.
Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill
A local woman's bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma's temperatures drop.
City of Edmond offers preparation tips for ‘extremely’ cold temperatures
The city of Edmond is offering preparation tips as Oklahoma's freezing temperatures move in.
Fatal Del City fire kills one, displaces several others just before Christmas
A woman was killed in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning as fire investigators now look to determine what caused it and how much damage it did to the units.
OKC family’s home, vehicles damaged in hit and run
A middle-of-the-night hit and run has left a metro family with a damaged and broken garage door, damaged vehicles, without water, and a busted window.
KFOR
Bitter Cold Blast bringing some ice and snow to Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready for the bitter cold. That arctic blast that we’ve been expecting for days is here, and you can definitely tell if you go outside. Temperatures are dangerously low with bitter wind chills, so make sure to dress accordingly if you have to go out.
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
Woman killed in Del City apartment fire
Officials say a woman has died following an apartment fire in Del City.
Comments / 0