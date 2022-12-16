ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Family trio spends holidays with UPS

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long hours, heavy loads, hard work. The UPS logistics company gets three Guesses for the holidays at their very busy local hub. Richie Guess started working here right out of high school in 1983. “Yeah, My dad always told me to get a good job...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond officer honored for helping during mental health crisis

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – After spending more than two decades in the line of duty, an Edmond police sergeant is being honored for his passion and the good he does in the community. “It’s great we get to help people and specifically serve as mental health liaison for the...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Giddy Up to Guthrie for the greatest rodeo show on dirt!

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The biggest and boldest rodeo enthusiasts and competitors are gearing up to lock horns at Guthrie’s Lazy E Arena in hopes of claiming a world championship title at the 53rd Annual International Finals Rodeo. The rodeo kicks off January 12-15 at the Lazy...
GUTHRIE, OK
KFOR

Bitter Cold Blast bringing some ice and snow to Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready for the bitter cold. That arctic blast that we’ve been expecting for days is here, and you can definitely tell if you go outside. Temperatures are dangerously low with bitter wind chills, so make sure to dress accordingly if you have to go out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

