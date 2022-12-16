Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
NASDAQ
Linde (LIN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Buy CRA International (CRAI) Stock Now
CRA International, Inc. CRAI performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make the...
NASDAQ
Brookline Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRKL
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.88, changing hands as high as $14.04 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%,...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Western New England Bancorp (WNEB): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) shares rallied 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $9.63. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks.
NASDAQ
Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500
We rarely find fast-growing companies trading at inexpensive valuations because investors typically pay a premium for growth. That's what makes Valero Energy's (NYSE: VLO) current value proposition so unique. It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Yet it trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days. Now could be a historic buying opportunity for the stock.
NASDAQ
Wednesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: DC, FET
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
NASDAQ
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.89, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crown Castle (CCI) closed the most recent trading day at $134.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the operator of wireless...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
3 Top S&P 500 Performers of 2022
It’s no secret that 2022 has been a challenging time within the market. Geopolitical issues, stubborn COVID-19 uncertainties, and a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve have all been thorns in the market’s side year-to-date. However, believe it or not, there have been plenty of stocks in 2022...
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
CWEN vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either Clearway Energy (CWEN) or Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find...
NASDAQ
Should You Hold Manulife Financial (MFC) in Your Portfolio?
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has been in investors' good books on the back of higher sales volumes, favorable product mix in individual insurance, higher investment income and financial flexibility. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.36, indicating a year-over-year increase...
NASDAQ
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) closed at $6.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Comments / 0