William “Bill” Wesley Snell, 95, was reunited with his beloved wife, Jackie AKA “Mama”, on December 19, 2022. Both are now walking hand in hand through heaven as they did on earth together for more than 78 years. Mr. Snell, a lifelong resident of Johnson County, was the son of the late Delmas Ernest Snell and Annie Preston Snell. He loved the Lord and was a member of Wrightsville First United Methodist Church.

WRIGHTSVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO