Bobbie Albert Simmons
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons. Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons, age 72, of Pembroke, GA., passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah. He...
Charles Ellenwood
Mr. Charles Ellenwood died peacefully at home in the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022. He fought a courageous year-long battle against pancreatic cancer. Charlie was born on November 3, 1941, in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and grew up in Savannah, Georgia. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960.
Dolores Bauchle Collins
Dolores Bauchle COLLINS, 91, a long-time resident of Statesboro, Georgia, died Saturday, December 17th surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1931, at Binghamton, New York. Her family moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania. There she attended Saint Mary Assumption School and graduated in 1949. She studied nursing at Babies...
Jennifer Williams
An obituary is not available at this time for Jennifer Williams. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Williams, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal Funeral Directors.
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
James Moore “Jim” Hines
James “Jim” Moore Hines, age 78, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Ga. and attended Statesboro High School where he loved playing sports. Jim was a multi-sport athlete playing football, basketball, track, and baseball. After graduation in 1963, Jim remained in Statesboro and worked alongside his father and brother at Hines Speedee Dry Cleaners.
From Georgia Southern to Aerojet Rocketdyne: December graduate finds her wings
Graduating senior Lydia Poole began her college career as a first-generation student on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah. Originally seeking a mathematics degree, Poole changed her major to mechanical engineering right before classes started. “I love mathematics,” Poole said. “But I changed to mechanical engineering because I...
Rita Everett Knaub Puckett
Mrs. Rita Everett Knaub Puckett, age 86, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. The Valley Falls, KS native lived for most of her young adult years in Ft. Morgan Colorado. Rita moved with her family to several cities before moving to Glendale, AZ for 25 years. She was an office manager for Dr. Moss in Phoenix, AZ an optometrist for many years before retiring. Rita moved to Georgia in 2000.
James Alvin Davis
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. James Davis. Mr. James Davis, age 73, of Portal, GA., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Hospice. He was a...
First Presbyterian Church Statesboro providing warming shelter
Ted Wynn, Director of Bulloch County Public Safety confirmed Thursday afternoon that First Presbyterian Church Statesboro (FPC) located at 1215 Fair Road is providing a warming shelter for Statesboro and Bulloch County residents. The shelter is scheduled to open at 6PM on Friday, December 23, 2022. The purpose of the...
George Tracy Hendrix
Mr. George Tracy Hendrix, age 64, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native attended Bryan County High School in Pembroke. He joined the United States Navy in 1979 where he served for six years as an electronics technician. Upon his...
Shuman Farms teaming up with GS QB to give meals to Statesboro Food Bank
Headquartered out of Vidalia, Shuman Farms is teaming up with Georgia Southern Quarterback Kyle Vantrease to give back to families in need this holiday season. Shuman Farms is family-owned and has been in the sweet onion industry for more than 35 years. Today, they are an industry-leader and year-round grower and shipper of premium sweet onions.
William “Bill” Wesley Snell
William “Bill” Wesley Snell, 95, was reunited with his beloved wife, Jackie AKA “Mama”, on December 19, 2022. Both are now walking hand in hand through heaven as they did on earth together for more than 78 years. Mr. Snell, a lifelong resident of Johnson County, was the son of the late Delmas Ernest Snell and Annie Preston Snell. He loved the Lord and was a member of Wrightsville First United Methodist Church.
Earlene Wallace
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Earlene Wallace, who departed this life, Sunday December 18, 2022, at the Emanuel County Medical Center. We extend our prayers to her loving family and many friends. Her funeral plans will be announced later. Final rites have been entrusted...
Danny Ray Foreman
Danny Ray Foreman, age 51, of Statesboro, GA passed into eternal rest on Saturday, December 10th 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Danny was born on February 24th 1971 in Osceola, AR. He attended Oil Trough High School and Pathway Christian Academy. He worked for many years as the head chef on one of BP’s offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Brooklet Grice Connect fan Allison Puzder wins $250 Publix gift card
Brooklet resident and loyal Grice Connect fan Allison Puzder is the winner of the $250 Publix gift card giveaway by Grice Connect. Grice Connect began giving cool prizes to our followers this year to thank them for following and to encourage them to introduce Grice Connect to their family and friends.
Join the Marvelous Moms of Bulloch County for friendship and fun
The Marvelous Moms of Bulloch County is a local club for resident moms with young children from ages one to five. The program, hosted by the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, is for stay-at-home moms who desire to meet other local moms with small children in a safe space.
Tormenta FC Academy reign victorious in the Open Cup State Competition
Earlier this month, Tormenta FC’s Statesboro 04/05 and 07 conquered the Open Cup State Competition in each of its respective age categories. In one of the most competitive competitions in the region, both Statesboro boys’ teams were able to secure silverware in their last tournament of the season. Head Coaches Johnnie Sanchez and Ayo Fajemisin knew it was crucial to bring the cups back to Statesboro.
Remer Carroll Hendrix
Remer Carroll Hendrix, age 93, passed away peacefully, December 13, 2022 after a long illness. Mr. Hendrix was born to Ed Lane Hendrix and Bertha Lee Hendrix on October 15, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
Jessie Mae Jones
Mrs. Jessie Bell Jones, age 82 passed made her transition to be with the Lord on Saturday, evening at her residence after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County, a member of Hutchinson Baptist Church and last employed with the Bulloch County School System. She is survived...
