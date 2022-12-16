Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects sentenced in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced David Chandler to 214 months on Tuesday. A jury convicted him...
Wichita police officer charged by DA’s office
A Wichita police officer has been charged following an aggravated assault firearms investigation from November.
Crime Stoppers tip helped police catch Kansas murder suspect
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County have suspects in custody. A tip from CrimeStoppers helped officer make a second arrest Thursday afternoon, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old...
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
kfdi.com
Andover man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 crash
An Andover man has pleaded guilty to charges in a fatal crash at a Wichita intersection over a year ago. 38-year-old Garett Meyers pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery while driving under the influence. He will be sentenced on February 2nd. Prosecutors said Meyers was driving a truck...
Two have serious injuries after crash in northeast Wichita
Two people were injured in a crash around noon Tuesday near 21st and Rock Road.
kfdi.com
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
KAKE TV
Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KWCH.com
Concerns of vacant homes being used as shelters raised following overnight fires
Officer of the Year: WPD officer shot in line of duty last year back on patrol. Officer Kyle Mellard was honored for his heroic efforts on a call in June 2021. DUI memorial marker honors life of 19-year-old man killed in crash on K-254 Updated: 2 hours ago. A sign...
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
16-year-old arrested following shooting in northeast Wichita
A Wichita teenager was arrested after a shooting critically injured another teenager on Friday.
Wichita man charged with murder following apartment standoff
A Wichita man who was arrested following a standoff in southeast Wichita on Thursday was in court and charged on Friday.
WIBW
Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father and daughter pair from Wichita has pleaded guilty to thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to repay more than $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system for convictions on two Medicaid fraud charges.
Catch up on the Lofton case, read past Eagle coverage since teen’s death
The Wichita teenager died while in a Sedgwick County facility more than a year ago. Here’s what has led up to the task force’s recommendations.
16-year-old arrested after man shot multiple times in north Wichita, police say
First responders found the teenager unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of North Dellrose Friday night. A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KAKE TV
One critically injured in late night shooting in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Northeast Wichita on Friday night. Police and emergency personnel were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4200 block of N. Dellrose at approximately 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival they began life saving measures on an 18-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds before taking him to a local hospital.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman convicted for Medicaid fraud, ordered to pay back thousands of dollars
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kyla Kongvongsay has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $16,000 for her conviction on two Medicaid fraud-related charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement...
