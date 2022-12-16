ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

First of 2 suspects sentenced in beating death of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced David Chandler to 214 months on Tuesday. A jury convicted him...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Crime Stoppers tip helped police catch Kansas murder suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County have suspects in custody. A tip from CrimeStoppers helped officer make a second arrest Thursday afternoon, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Andover man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 crash

An Andover man has pleaded guilty to charges in a fatal crash at a Wichita intersection over a year ago. 38-year-old Garett Meyers pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery while driving under the influence. He will be sentenced on February 2nd. Prosecutors said Meyers was driving a truck...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita

Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Police arrest teenage suspect in connection to Friday night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities has arrested an 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that took place Late Friday night in NE Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says that a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old boy that took place around half passed 10 Friday night. The suspected shooter was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 1300 block of E Kemper.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 63-year-old Zandra Adams. Police say Zandra walked away from her home in the 4500 block of South Charles Ave around 6:40 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 19). Zandra is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 120...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father and daughter pair from Wichita has pleaded guilty to thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to repay more than $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system for convictions on two Medicaid fraud charges.
WICHITA, KS
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

One critically injured in late night shooting in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Northeast Wichita on Friday night. Police and emergency personnel were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4200 block of N. Dellrose at approximately 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival they began life saving measures on an 18-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds before taking him to a local hospital.
WICHITA, KS

