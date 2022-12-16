ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
BANGOR, ME
high-profile.com

Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer

Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
WATERVILLE, ME
themainewire.com

Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal

Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WGME

Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar

BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
BUCKSPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

An Italian-inspired bakery in Bath features ‘pane e pasticceria’

Panettone made with candied orange and raisins from Agrimontana, Sicily, served with or dipped in espresso or vin Santo. Torrone, ricotta and prosciutto crudo on olive bread, speck and stracchino cheese on focaccia. Those are some of the Italian-inspired breads and pastries being served up by Solo Pane e Pasticceria...
BATH, ME
WMTW

Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Half Acre Night Club In Bangor To Close indefinitely

It is the end of an era in Downtown Bangor. This morning, Half Acre Night Club, located on Harlow Street in Downtown Bangor, took to its Facebook page to announce that the doors to the local night spot will be closing indefinitely, after an 11-year run as the dancing destination in town.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help

MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Jewelry & Art business prepares to close

BANGOR--Maine Jewelry & Art will be closing its doors after bringing beauty to downtown Bangor for the past dozen years. “Covid was really difficult. A lot of people are not going out to shop anymore. And also where the inflation and all the problems trying to go food shopping and gas and oil, people are not buying the way they used to buy,” explained Maine Jewelry & Art co-owner Roxanne Munksgaard.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy