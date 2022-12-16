Read full article on original website
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer
Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal
Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
In opinion piece, Maine communities accused of doing too little to combat homelessness
Winter has arrived in Maine at the same time that federal pandemic rental assistance is coming to an end for thousands of Mainers. The situation has highlighted the growing numbers of families across the state without a permanent home — and the limited options available to help them. Over...
Boothbay Maine’s ‘Gardens Aglow’ Named One of The Best in The United States
If you live in Maine and you haven't piled the family in the car and headed to the quaint coastal town of Boothbay to see the gorgeous lights display known as 'Gardens Aglow', do you really live in Maine. Some would argue definitely not. Gardens Aglow, which is back to...
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
This Historic Maine Hotel Underwent A Massive Facelift Making Way For A Beautiful Boutique Property
When Gerard Kiladjian’s Principal Hospitality purchased the property in Brunswick, Maine formerly known as The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn back in 2020, he had a vision of transforming the historic property into a boutique hotel. Then COVID hit. After extensive renovation and some unexpected delays due to...
An Italian-inspired bakery in Bath features ‘pane e pasticceria’
Panettone made with candied orange and raisins from Agrimontana, Sicily, served with or dipped in espresso or vin Santo. Torrone, ricotta and prosciutto crudo on olive bread, speck and stracchino cheese on focaccia. Those are some of the Italian-inspired breads and pastries being served up by Solo Pane e Pasticceria...
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares
PORTLAND, Maine — The Amtrak Downeaster is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. In a release Tuesday, Amtrak said it would offer $20 round-trip and $10 one-way fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston, Massachusetts, or any station in between.
Half Acre Night Club In Bangor To Close indefinitely
It is the end of an era in Downtown Bangor. This morning, Half Acre Night Club, located on Harlow Street in Downtown Bangor, took to its Facebook page to announce that the doors to the local night spot will be closing indefinitely, after an 11-year run as the dancing destination in town.
Maine's first in-person high school esports state championships to be held Monday
AUBURN, Maine — Maine high school sports will open a new chapter Monday afternoon. For the first time ever, there will be in-person esports championships, hosted at Central Maine Community College. Esports, or competitive video gaming, has been a recognized sport by the Maine Principals' Association for a few...
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
Maine Jewelry & Art business prepares to close
BANGOR--Maine Jewelry & Art will be closing its doors after bringing beauty to downtown Bangor for the past dozen years. “Covid was really difficult. A lot of people are not going out to shop anymore. And also where the inflation and all the problems trying to go food shopping and gas and oil, people are not buying the way they used to buy,” explained Maine Jewelry & Art co-owner Roxanne Munksgaard.
Local authorities are reminding Mainers to keep safe when the generator kicks on
BANGOR, Maine — The entire state saw snow over the weekend and now many Mainers are beginning to clean up. Sheldon Hartstone owns Fairmount Hardware in Bangor. Over the past 71 years in the business, he says before each snowstorm, there's a crowd looking for the essentials. “People do...
