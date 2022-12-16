Read full article on original website
Jennifer Williams
An obituary is not available at this time for Jennifer Williams. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Williams, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal Funeral Directors.
Bobbie Albert Simmons
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons. Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons, age 72, of Pembroke, GA., passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah. He...
Edgar Dwain Deal
Mr. Edgar Dwain Deal, age 86, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. He was born February 1, 1936 and was a lifelong resident of Statesboro. Edgar served with the Army National Guard for 27 years and was a faithful member of Fletcher Memorial Church. He worked for 34 years with the Georgia Department of Labor as an Area Manager. Edgar also owned and operated Investment Housing for 17 years before his retirement.
Charles Ellenwood
Mr. Charles Ellenwood died peacefully at home in the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022. He fought a courageous year-long battle against pancreatic cancer. Charlie was born on November 3, 1941, in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and grew up in Savannah, Georgia. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960.
Martin Willard Schaper
Mr. Martin Willard Schaper passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 66 years old. He went to be with the Lord in the arms of his beloved wife at his home. Marty met his wife Linda in St. Louis, Missouri in 1986. He was an amazing husband for 36 years and incredible father to his three children. His pride and joy was his family.
James Moore “Jim” Hines
James “Jim” Moore Hines, age 78, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Ga. and attended Statesboro High School where he loved playing sports. Jim was a multi-sport athlete playing football, basketball, track, and baseball. After graduation in 1963, Jim remained in Statesboro and worked alongside his father and brother at Hines Speedee Dry Cleaners.
Rita Everett Knaub Puckett
Mrs. Rita Everett Knaub Puckett, age 86, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. The Valley Falls, KS native lived for most of her young adult years in Ft. Morgan Colorado. Rita moved with her family to several cities before moving to Glendale, AZ for 25 years. She was an office manager for Dr. Moss in Phoenix, AZ an optometrist for many years before retiring. Rita moved to Georgia in 2000.
David Keene: A Helper’s Heart
If you want to know what genuine love looks like, meet David Keene. Keene is a man who believes in giving with his whole heart, and in most cases, no matter the ask, he always says “yes.”. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Keene moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in...
William “Bill” Wesley Snell
William “Bill” Wesley Snell, 95, was reunited with his beloved wife, Jackie AKA “Mama”, on December 19, 2022. Both are now walking hand in hand through heaven as they did on earth together for more than 78 years. Mr. Snell, a lifelong resident of Johnson County, was the son of the late Delmas Ernest Snell and Annie Preston Snell. He loved the Lord and was a member of Wrightsville First United Methodist Church.
Dolores Bauchle Collins
Dolores Bauchle COLLINS, 91, a long-time resident of Statesboro, Georgia, died Saturday, December 17th surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1931, at Binghamton, New York. Her family moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania. There she attended Saint Mary Assumption School and graduated in 1949. She studied nursing at Babies...
Earlene Wallace
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Earlene Wallace, who departed this life, Sunday December 18, 2022, at the Emanuel County Medical Center. We extend our prayers to her loving family and many friends. Her funeral plans will be announced later. Final rites have been entrusted...
Sandra Gayle Hollis Shaver
Mrs. Sandra Gayle Hollis Shaver, age 78, died Friday, December 16, 2022, surrounded by her family at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro under the care of Regency Hospice. She was born June 14, 1944, in Crawfordville, Georgia. Mrs. Shaver graduated from Alexander Stephens Institute and then Georgia Teacher’s College...
James Alvin Davis
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. James Davis. Mr. James Davis, age 73, of Portal, GA., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Hospice. He was a...
Remer Carroll Hendrix
Remer Carroll Hendrix, age 93, passed away peacefully, December 13, 2022 after a long illness. Mr. Hendrix was born to Ed Lane Hendrix and Bertha Lee Hendrix on October 15, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
Navy intelligence analyst graduates with dual degrees
First generation college graduate Emma Williams has earned dual degrees at Georgia Southern University (GS), all while acting as an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy. Williams graduated from GS’s Honors College on Dec. 13 with dual degrees in political science and philosophy. “I took the class and I...
From Georgia Southern to Aerojet Rocketdyne: December graduate finds her wings
Graduating senior Lydia Poole began her college career as a first-generation student on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah. Originally seeking a mathematics degree, Poole changed her major to mechanical engineering right before classes started. “I love mathematics,” Poole said. “But I changed to mechanical engineering because I...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Rec basketball players can attend GS Basketball games free through Jan. 8
Bulloch County Recreation and Parks youth basketball players can attend Georgia Southern basketball home games for free now through January 8th by wearing their BCRP jersey to the game. Parents accompanying the young players will receive a discounted ticket price of $3. This special is available for both men’s and...
Join the Marvelous Moms of Bulloch County for friendship and fun
The Marvelous Moms of Bulloch County is a local club for resident moms with young children from ages one to five. The program, hosted by the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, is for stay-at-home moms who desire to meet other local moms with small children in a safe space.
Danny Ray Foreman
Danny Ray Foreman, age 51, of Statesboro, GA passed into eternal rest on Saturday, December 10th 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Danny was born on February 24th 1971 in Osceola, AR. He attended Oil Trough High School and Pathway Christian Academy. He worked for many years as the head chef on one of BP’s offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
