Mr. Martin Willard Schaper passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 66 years old. He went to be with the Lord in the arms of his beloved wife at his home. Marty met his wife Linda in St. Louis, Missouri in 1986. He was an amazing husband for 36 years and incredible father to his three children. His pride and joy was his family.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO