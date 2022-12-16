ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 22, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Dec. 22 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Magruder Shooting: Steven Alston Jr., who was charged with attempted first-degree murder following the January 21 shooting of a fellow student at Magruder High School will be sentenced on Dec. 22. 2. MCPS (ICYMI): $3.15...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward

WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
WASHINGTON, DC
Voice of America

Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Boy, man shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of shooting in Northeast Tuesday afternoon that left a boy and a man hurt. MPD tweeted that the shooting took place in the 6100 block of Clay St. NE between 61st and 62nd streets NE. Because of the shooting and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Flood Watch Issued, Cold Weather Forecast for Thursday

Temperatures are forecasted to drop Wednesday evening and moderate rainfall may cause flooding Thursday. The county has activated a hypothermia alert for overnight Wednesday and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for parts of Montgomery County on Thursday. Montgomery County has activated a hypothermia alert for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

34-year-old man shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A Tuesday night shooting in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead and the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers. Officers responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, just a short distance away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 9:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief

WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The legacy media failed in Loudoun

Of all the recent trends in American political discourse, none are so grotesque or dangerous as the reflexive dismissal of allegations of wrongdoing merely because the accused has the support of one’s political opponents. You want evil to go unchecked in this world? This is how you do it.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Schools Holiday Closing Schedule

Here are holiday hours and closing details for students in Montgomery County Public Schools:. Thursday, Dec. 22 is the last day of classes before holiday break. Schools are closed on Dec. 26 and will remain closed through Jan. 2, 2023. Classes resume Jan. 3, 2023. Schools are closed on Jan....
mymcmedia.org

McKnight Discusses Proposed Budget Investments for MCPS

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight discussed her $3.15 billion proposed operating budget Wednesday morning at Rolling Terrace Elementary School in Takoma Park. Rolling Terrace is a dual language school, which is an investment area in the budget. The budget is a $235.4 million, or 8 percent,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
mymcmedia.org

Whitman Students Stage Walk Out in Support of Jewish Classmates

Thursday morning, hundreds of Walt Whitman High School students walked out of class in support of their Jewish classmates. The protest came after the message Jews Not Welcome was spray painted on the school sign Dec. 17. The event was held in the school commons and every space along each...
BETHESDA, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions

If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thechurchillobserver.com

Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore to Government House

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis over the weekend. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mymcmedia.org

One Pedestrian Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Gaithersburg

Police say one pedestrian is dead and another was seriously injured after they were both struck by a driver in Gaithersburg on Wednesday. Officers responded to the Muddy Branch Road and King James Way area at about 2:03 p.m. for the reported accident, per the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
GAITHERSBURG, MD

