Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City Council clears way for 69 single family houses to be constructed
The Statesboro City Council approved a Zoning Map Amendment for Ball Company LLC request to clear the way for 69 single family houses to be constructed in the city in their last regular meeting for this year on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The amendment changes the the property from R20/LI...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Southeast Georgia road work: weekly traffic advisory
Georgia DOT will continue essential road work throughout southeast Georgia on Dec.17 through Friday, Dec. 23. Christmas Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major state routes will be in place beginning Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. No lane closures or work that restricts or interferes with traffic will be conducted during this time frame.
First Presbyterian Church Statesboro providing warming shelter
Ted Wynn, Director of Bulloch County Public Safety confirmed Thursday afternoon that First Presbyterian Church Statesboro (FPC) located at 1215 Fair Road is providing a warming shelter for Statesboro and Bulloch County residents. The shelter is scheduled to open at 6PM on Friday, December 23, 2022. The purpose of the...
Adoption fees waived at Bulloch County Animal Services now through Dec. 27
Bulloch County Animal Services is hoping to find warm and loving homes for the pets in their care this holiday season. To help make things easier on adoptive families, they are waiving pet adoption fees now through December 27. You can now adopt your new best friend for FREE!. You...
Economic Monitor Q3 reports regional economy continued to grow at more sustainable pace, will avoid notable downturn in 2023
Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor, which reflects Q3 2022, reports Savannah metro economy continued to grow, albeit at a slower and more sustainable pace. “While overall employment demonstrated strong growth, important underlying sectors of the economy wavered somewhat,” stated Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway Professor...
Statesboro-Bulloch Community leaders come together to plan for growth
The arrival of Hyundai and the large suppliers that will locate in our community to support them is creating unprecedented growth opportunities for the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County. It is critical that all the agencies who have a role in this come together in working toward shared goals to manage this growth.
GSU grad earns doctorate degree after 20-year hiatus
After a 20-year hiatus from academia, Lisa Ariellah Ward has earned the merited title of doctor of public health from Georgia Southern University (GSU). “After successfully raising children, all of whom are now accomplished professionals, I made the life-changing decision to return to school,” said Ward. Now a mother...
Global Beauty Company KISS USA to Create 395 New Jobs in Bryan County
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 announced that KISS USA, a global beauty company, will create more than 395 new jobs and invest $121 million in a facility in Bryan County. “Georgia’s efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and workforce continue to draw global...
Martin Willard Schaper
Mr. Martin Willard Schaper passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 66 years old. He went to be with the Lord in the arms of his beloved wife at his home. Marty met his wife Linda in St. Louis, Missouri in 1986. He was an amazing husband for 36 years and incredible father to his three children. His pride and joy was his family.
Bobbie Albert Simmons
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons. Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons, age 72, of Pembroke, GA., passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah. He...
Bulloch County Schools to survey students beginning on January 17
Bulloch County Schools will begin administering the Georgia Student Health Survey online on January 17, to students in grades 3 through 12 and grades 6 to 12 for the Virtual Learning Program. Parents may review the surveys’ questions prior to it being administered. They are posted on each school’s and...
Dolores Bauchle Collins
Dolores Bauchle COLLINS, 91, a long-time resident of Statesboro, Georgia, died Saturday, December 17th surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1931, at Binghamton, New York. Her family moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania. There she attended Saint Mary Assumption School and graduated in 1949. She studied nursing at Babies...
Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS
This fall the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) and high school graduation rates.
Patterson’s Station 67 becomes Santa’s Station with free events this week and next
For a while, it will seem like Patterson’s Station 67 is “Santa’s Station.”. In fact, the restaurant, at 26 Independence Way in Statesboro, will be having several holiday events this week and the next. First, look for the Freedom Place shopping center sign to find the restaurant...
From Georgia Southern to Aerojet Rocketdyne: December graduate finds her wings
Graduating senior Lydia Poole began her college career as a first-generation student on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah. Originally seeking a mathematics degree, Poole changed her major to mechanical engineering right before classes started. “I love mathematics,” Poole said. “But I changed to mechanical engineering because I...
CCRPI: Six Bulloch schools perform above state average in content mastery; County-wide graduation rate higher than state average
On Nov. 16, 2022, the GaDOE released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Overall, Bulloch County Schools (BCS) as a district scored slightly below the state; however, six of the district’s 15 schools scored higher than the state average for content mastery within the respective grade bands. This included Brooklet, Julia P. Bryant, Nevils, Portal Elementary, and Southeast Bulloch’s middle and high schools.
Bulloch Fire adds three new firefighters
Bulloch County Fire leadership were joined by three new recruits Thomas (Tom) Cassidy, Isiah Dorsey and Connor Dinitto and their families on Saturday, December 10 to be inducted into fire service for Bulloch County Fire Department. The event was held at Bulloch County Public safety and included a firefighter certification...
Charles Ellenwood
Mr. Charles Ellenwood died peacefully at home in the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022. He fought a courageous year-long battle against pancreatic cancer. Charlie was born on November 3, 1941, in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and grew up in Savannah, Georgia. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960.
Santa’s Calling: Ten years of bringing joy to all the girls and boys
Matthew Gainous is an instructor at Ogeechee Technical College by day and a freelance writer by night. For the last ten years, he has also been “The Man in Red” each December, much to the delight of children all over Statesboro and Bulloch County. This column is part of his Fridge Worthy series.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0