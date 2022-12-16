ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklet, GA

Grice Connect

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house

Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work: weekly traffic advisory

Georgia DOT will continue essential road work throughout southeast Georgia on Dec.17 through Friday, Dec. 23. Christmas Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major state routes will be in place beginning Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. No lane closures or work that restricts or interferes with traffic will be conducted during this time frame.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Economic Monitor Q3 reports regional economy continued to grow at more sustainable pace, will avoid notable downturn in 2023

Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor, which reflects Q3 2022, reports Savannah metro economy continued to grow, albeit at a slower and more sustainable pace. “While overall employment demonstrated strong growth, important underlying sectors of the economy wavered somewhat,” stated Michael Toma, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway Professor...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GSU grad earns doctorate degree after 20-year hiatus

After a 20-year hiatus from academia, Lisa Ariellah Ward has earned the merited title of doctor of public health from Georgia Southern University (GSU). “After successfully raising children, all of whom are now accomplished professionals, I made the life-changing decision to return to school,” said Ward. Now a mother...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Martin Willard Schaper

Mr. Martin Willard Schaper passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 66 years old. He went to be with the Lord in the arms of his beloved wife at his home. Marty met his wife Linda in St. Louis, Missouri in 1986. He was an amazing husband for 36 years and incredible father to his three children. His pride and joy was his family.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bobbie Albert Simmons

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons. Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons, age 72, of Pembroke, GA., passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah. He...
PEMBROKE, GA
Grice Connect

Dolores Bauchle Collins

Dolores Bauchle COLLINS, 91, a long-time resident of Statesboro, Georgia, died Saturday, December 17th surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1931, at Binghamton, New York. Her family moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania. There she attended Saint Mary Assumption School and graduated in 1949. She studied nursing at Babies...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS

This fall the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) and high school graduation rates.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

CCRPI: Six Bulloch schools perform above state average in content mastery; County-wide graduation rate higher than state average

On Nov. 16, 2022, the GaDOE released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Overall, Bulloch County Schools (BCS) as a district scored slightly below the state; however, six of the district’s 15 schools scored higher than the state average for content mastery within the respective grade bands. This included Brooklet, Julia P. Bryant, Nevils, Portal Elementary, and Southeast Bulloch’s middle and high schools.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Fire adds three new firefighters

Bulloch County Fire leadership were joined by three new recruits Thomas (Tom) Cassidy, Isiah Dorsey and Connor Dinitto and their families on Saturday, December 10 to be inducted into fire service for Bulloch County Fire Department. The event was held at Bulloch County Public safety and included a firefighter certification...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Charles Ellenwood

Charles Ellenwood

Mr. Charles Ellenwood died peacefully at home in the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022. He fought a courageous year-long battle against pancreatic cancer. Charlie was born on November 3, 1941, in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and grew up in Savannah, Georgia. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960.
STATESBORO, GA
