Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bobbie Albert Simmons
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons. Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons, age 72, of Pembroke, GA., passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah. He...
Jennifer Williams
An obituary is not available at this time for Jennifer Williams. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Williams, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal Funeral Directors.
Martin Willard Schaper
Mr. Martin Willard Schaper passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 66 years old. He went to be with the Lord in the arms of his beloved wife at his home. Marty met his wife Linda in St. Louis, Missouri in 1986. He was an amazing husband for 36 years and incredible father to his three children. His pride and joy was his family.
Edgar Dwain Deal
Mr. Edgar Dwain Deal, age 86, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. He was born February 1, 1936 and was a lifelong resident of Statesboro. Edgar served with the Army National Guard for 27 years and was a faithful member of Fletcher Memorial Church. He worked for 34 years with the Georgia Department of Labor as an Area Manager. Edgar also owned and operated Investment Housing for 17 years before his retirement.
James Moore “Jim” Hines
James “Jim” Moore Hines, age 78, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Ga. and attended Statesboro High School where he loved playing sports. Jim was a multi-sport athlete playing football, basketball, track, and baseball. After graduation in 1963, Jim remained in Statesboro and worked alongside his father and brother at Hines Speedee Dry Cleaners.
Bulloch Commissioners Toby Conner, Timmy Rushing and Anthony Simmons sworn in
Roy Thompson, Bulloch County Commission Chairman opened the bi-monthly meeting of the commissioners conducting a brief amount of county business (read more below) including approving the consent agenda before moving into the swearing in ceremony. Chairman Thompson and fellow commissioners presented retiring commisioner walter Gibson with a proclomation in his...
David Keene: A Helper’s Heart
If you want to know what genuine love looks like, meet David Keene. Keene is a man who believes in giving with his whole heart, and in most cases, no matter the ask, he always says “yes.”. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Keene moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Dolores Bauchle Collins
Dolores Bauchle COLLINS, 91, a long-time resident of Statesboro, Georgia, died Saturday, December 17th surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1931, at Binghamton, New York. Her family moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania. There she attended Saint Mary Assumption School and graduated in 1949. She studied nursing at Babies...
Rita Everett Knaub Puckett
Mrs. Rita Everett Knaub Puckett, age 86, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. The Valley Falls, KS native lived for most of her young adult years in Ft. Morgan Colorado. Rita moved with her family to several cities before moving to Glendale, AZ for 25 years. She was an office manager for Dr. Moss in Phoenix, AZ an optometrist for many years before retiring. Rita moved to Georgia in 2000.
William “Bill” Wesley Snell
William “Bill” Wesley Snell, 95, was reunited with his beloved wife, Jackie AKA “Mama”, on December 19, 2022. Both are now walking hand in hand through heaven as they did on earth together for more than 78 years. Mr. Snell, a lifelong resident of Johnson County, was the son of the late Delmas Ernest Snell and Annie Preston Snell. He loved the Lord and was a member of Wrightsville First United Methodist Church.
Earlene Wallace
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Earlene Wallace, who departed this life, Sunday December 18, 2022, at the Emanuel County Medical Center. We extend our prayers to her loving family and many friends. Her funeral plans will be announced later. Final rites have been entrusted...
First Presbyterian Church Statesboro providing warming shelter
Ted Wynn, Director of Bulloch County Public Safety confirmed Thursday afternoon that First Presbyterian Church Statesboro (FPC) located at 1215 Fair Road is providing a warming shelter for Statesboro and Bulloch County residents. The shelter is scheduled to open at 6PM on Friday, December 23, 2022. The purpose of the...
George Tracy Hendrix
Mr. George Tracy Hendrix, age 64, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native attended Bryan County High School in Pembroke. He joined the United States Navy in 1979 where he served for six years as an electronics technician. Upon his...
Danny Ray Foreman
Danny Ray Foreman, age 51, of Statesboro, GA passed into eternal rest on Saturday, December 10th 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Danny was born on February 24th 1971 in Osceola, AR. He attended Oil Trough High School and Pathway Christian Academy. He worked for many years as the head chef on one of BP’s offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Jessie Mae Jones
Mrs. Jessie Bell Jones, age 82 passed made her transition to be with the Lord on Saturday, evening at her residence after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County, a member of Hutchinson Baptist Church and last employed with the Bulloch County School System. She is survived...
City Council clears way for 69 single family houses to be constructed
The Statesboro City Council approved a Zoning Map Amendment for Ball Company LLC request to clear the way for 69 single family houses to be constructed in the city in their last regular meeting for this year on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The amendment changes the the property from R20/LI...
GSU grad earns doctorate degree after 20-year hiatus
After a 20-year hiatus from academia, Lisa Ariellah Ward has earned the merited title of doctor of public health from Georgia Southern University (GSU). “After successfully raising children, all of whom are now accomplished professionals, I made the life-changing decision to return to school,” said Ward. Now a mother...
Brooklet Grice Connect fan Allison Puzder wins $250 Publix gift card
Brooklet resident and loyal Grice Connect fan Allison Puzder is the winner of the $250 Publix gift card giveaway by Grice Connect. Grice Connect began giving cool prizes to our followers this year to thank them for following and to encourage them to introduce Grice Connect to their family and friends.
Evelyn “Dale” Davis Deal Burnsed
Mrs. Evelyn “Dale” Davis Deal Burnsed, age 85, passed away on December 12, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1937 to the late Otis Wilbur Waters and Bertha Mae Hill Waters but lived most of her life in Bulloch County and attended Bulloch County Schools. Dale...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0