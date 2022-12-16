Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle lower on slaughter delays
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures eased on Thursday, as harsh cold conditions delayed slaughter operations, analysts said. Summer month futures climbed to contract highs as traders anticipate lower cattle supplies, possibly exacerbated by icy conditions. "We're seeing those prices in April push through the roof....
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm on demand expectations
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures lifted on Wednesday, jumping to two-week highs on expectations that demand for market-ready hogs will perk up in the coming weeks, analysts said. "There seems to be a lot of optimism in buying for after the first of the year,"...
CBOT soybeans slip as Argentine forecast turns wetter
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid on Thursday, pressured by technical selling and recent rains in Argentina that could revive parched soy crops, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract slid 13-1/4 cents to $14.67-3/4 a bushel, while March soybeans lost 12-1/2 cents to $14.72 a bushel. * CBOT March soymeal lost $4.40 to $448.30 a ton while nearby January soymeal fell $4.00 to $452.00 a ton. * January soyoil futures dipped 0.51 cents to 65.80 cents per lb, while most active March soyoil futures lost 0.82 cents to 64.01 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 876,000 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 15. That was in line with analysts' forecasts that ranged from 800,000 tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes. * Farmers from Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain producing state, started harvesting the 2022/2023 soybean crop, farmer group Imea said, with less than 1% of the state's total planting area already harvested. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, improved South American weather caps gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of last session's losses, although improved weather in key parts of Argentina and Brazil limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-6 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents. * Wheat steadying after rally on...
GRAINS-Wheat up for 3rd session on U.S. weather concerns, soybeans rise
SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as forecasts of freezing temperatures across key U.S. growing areas threatened crops. Soybeans edged higher with support from dry weather in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains on Argentina weather, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with a lack of rains in Argentina underpinning the market, although slowing U.S. sales to China limited gains. Wheat rose on concerns over crop damage in the United States. "Doubts around Argentina's crops continue. Lower production estimates will come;...
CBOT soybeans add as Argentine dryness persists
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures inched higher on Wednesday, supported by extended forecasts returning to hot, dry conditions for Argentina after recent rainfall. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract added 2-1/2 cents to settle at $14.81 a bushel, while March soybeans lifted 4-3/4 cents to $14.84-1/2. * CBOT March soymeal lifted $3.40 to $452.70 a ton while nearby January soymeal rose $3.60 to $456.00 a ton. * January soyoil futures gained 0.26 cents to 66.31 cents per lb. * Ukraine could increase its 2023 sunflower plantings by "millions" of hectares, reducing its corn, wheat and barley planting areas, its agriculture minister said. Ukraine could export several million tonnes of sunseed during the 2022/23 season, the minister said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CBOT wheat dips, underpinned by winterkill threat
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Thursday, stepping back from nearly three-week highs the day prior, as the potential for crop damage in winter wheat underpins markets, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract lost 5-1/2 cents to $7.62-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to $7.77 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 2 cents to $8.66 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 5-1/2 cents to close at $9.22-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 334,200 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 15. That was in line with analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * A cargo insurance facility providing cover for shipments via Ukraine's grain export corridor will continue next year with no rate increases, an underwriter with Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said. * Germany's winter wheat planted area for the 2023 harvest has been reduced by around 1.9% on the year to about 2.8 million hectares, the national statistics agency estimated. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on South American rainfall; wheat, corn near even
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by South American forecasts for more rain which could relieve parched soy crops in Argentina. Corn and wheat weakened, holding on to some of the previous day's gains as extreme winter weather threatens winter wheat crops in the...
Dollar solidly bid on Fed view, economic resilience; yen eyes weekly gain
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the front foot on Friday, as solid U.S. economic data reinforced the need for the Federal Reserve to stay on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path and further raised the odds of higher-for-longer rates.
CBOT soybeans firm, South American weather in focus
CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Tuesday as analysts watch drought-hit Argentina after much-needed rains, though dry conditions persist. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract gained 17-3/4 cents to settle at $14.78-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soymeal firmed $3.30 to $452.40 a ton while January soyoil futures added 1.64 cents to end at 66.05 cents per lb. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach 1.750 million tonnes in December, according to grain export agency ANEC, down from 1.772 million tonnes forecast last week. * Brazil's soymeal exports could reach 1.523 million tonnes in December, ANEC said, down from 1.599 million tonnes in last week's forecast. * Soybean imports to the European Union during the 2022/2023 marketing year fell to 5.06 million tonnes by December 18, down from 6.08 million tonnes during the same period last year, according to official EU data. Soymeal imports dropped to 7.36 million tonnes, vs. 7.47 million tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
South Africa 2022 wheat harvest forecast 1.6% lower than last year
Dec 21 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 1.6% less wheat in the 2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2022 wheat harvest at 2.249 million tonnes, down from...
U.S. winter storm hits meat plants, threatens wheat and cattle
CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc said it suspended and reduced operations at some U.S. meat facilities on Thursday due to a massive winter storm, while farmers increased checks on livestock facing harsh winds and cold. The extreme weather presented a temporary challenge to food production after consumers...
CBOT wheat inches higher; U.S. weather in focus
CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, as analysts weighed the threat of winterkill across the U.S. Great Plains against ample global supplies. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract added 2 cents to settle at $7.50-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures firmed 3-1/2 cents to $8.47 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents to close at $9.16 a bushel. * Ukraine's Danube river ports have boosted grains transshipments by 42 times to an all-time high of 6.1 million tonnes so far in 2022, Ukraine's seaport authority said. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union during the 2022/2023 marketing year firmed to 15.70 million tonnes by Dec. 18, up from 14.88 million tonnes during the same period last year, according to official EU data. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Corn closes up 11¢; grains and livestock in the green | Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Corn ended the day up 11¢ while soybeans are up 5¢. CBOT wheat closed up 17¢. KC wheat is up 16¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢. Live cattle are up $2.08. Lean hogs are up $4.58. Feeder cattle are up 80¢. Crude oil is...
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in October
TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in October fell to 46.5% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Tuesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Oct-2022 Sep-2022 Oct-2021 Total Shipments 2,022,343 1,968,237 2,016,369 Main Ingredients Corn 46.5% 46.6% 46.9% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 2.1% 2.1% 2.1% Barley 4% 4% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
China's soybean imports to recover, a boon to Brazil farmers
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China is expected to end the year with historically low soymeal carryover stocks, which should increase dependence on imported soybeans in 2023, Victor Martins, senior risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets, said Thursday. Brazilian soybeans, which are processed in China to make livestock feed,...
GRAINS-Wheat climbs on winterkill worries; corn soy firm on South American dryness
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Wednesday, as forecasts for temperatures well below freezing across the U.S. Midwest threatened winter crops heading into the holiday weekend. Corn and soybeans inched higher, supported by firmer wheat and weather conditions in South America. The most-active wheat contract on...
CBOT wheat climbs as cold temps threaten crops
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to nearly three-week highs on Wednesday, supported by concerns that well-below freezing temperatures across the U.S. Great Plains and Midwest could damage winter wheat crops, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract gained 17-1/4 cents to $7.67-3/4 a bushel, after climbing to $7.74-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 17 cents to $8.64 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lifted 11-3/4 cents to close at $9.27-3/4 a bushel. * Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher-yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. * Ukraine's 2022/23 exportable wheat surplus is around 16.3 million tonnes, according to the country's agriculture minister. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
