CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on Thursday, stepping back from nearly three-week highs the day prior, as the potential for crop damage in winter wheat underpins markets, analysts said. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract lost 5-1/2 cents to $7.62-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to $7.77 a bushel, its highest since Dec. 2. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 2 cents to $8.66 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 5-1/2 cents to close at $9.22-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 334,200 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 15. That was in line with analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * A cargo insurance facility providing cover for shipments via Ukraine's grain export corridor will continue next year with no rate increases, an underwriter with Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said. * Germany's winter wheat planted area for the 2023 harvest has been reduced by around 1.9% on the year to about 2.8 million hectares, the national statistics agency estimated. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)

