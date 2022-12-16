Read full article on original website
Wichita police officer charged with misconduct
A Wichita police officer has been charged with misdemeanor counts related to an assault investigation that took place in November. Officer Anthony Villegas was charged by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office with one count of official misconduct and one count of dissemination of criminal history record information. The charges are related to an incident on November 21st in the 2400 block of North Rosenthal. The case involved an aggravated assault with a firearm.
Andover man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 crash
An Andover man has pleaded guilty to charges in a fatal crash at a Wichita intersection over a year ago. 38-year-old Garett Meyers pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery while driving under the influence. He will be sentenced on February 2nd. Prosecutors said Meyers was driving a truck...
More charges filed against Wichita man for kidnapping of Arkansas teen
More charges have been filed against a Wichita man who was arrested after the kidnapping of a teenage girl from Arkansas. 35-year-old David Roark made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court to face 21 felony counts. The charges include kidnapping, abuse of a child, and five counts of rape or in the alternative, five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He is also charged with electronic solicitation and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The alternative charges are filed if there are two or more theories of how a crime was committed. Each charge can be presented to a jury, and a defendant can be convicted on more than one of the alternative charges.
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
WPD looking for missing woman
Police are asking for help finding a missing Wichita woman. 63-year-old Zandra Adams left her home Monday morning, in the 4500 block of South Charles, near MacArthur and Seneca. Adams was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a black hoodie, dark green sweatshirt, black vest, and was carrying a...
One driver critical, one serious after crash in northeast Wichita
One person was in critical condition and another had serious injuries in a crash late Tuesday morning in northeast Wichita. Two cars collided in the 1900 block of North Rock Road around 11:45 a.m. A northbound car was reported to have crossed into southbound lanes, colliding with another car. No...
One person burned in series of overnight fires
Wichita firefighters responded to five fires overnight, including one where a person suffered serious burns. One fire was reported in a metal garage behind a home, in the area of 21st and Arkansas. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the garage and began searching for a victim after finding signs someone was staying in the garage. A person with serious burns showed up at a nearby business and was taken to a hospital with injuries described as critical.
Investigation concludes on fee charged by Wichita Wind Surge
The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said its Consumer Protection Division has been looking into a building development fee that has been charged by the Wichita Wind Surge baseball team at Riverfront Stadium. The office said it has received complaints from consumers about the fee. In June, the Consumer...
Extra DUI patrols planned through year’s end
Area law enforcement, including the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol, will be taking part in DUI patrol efforts through the end of the year. The Taking Down DUI campaign will run from December 26 through January 2. Some of highest DUI crash rates of the year are seen around New Year’s, and officials want to keep as many impaired drivers off the roads as possible.
Retired Wichita judge to be named as Kansas Solicitor General
Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he has chosen a retired judge from Wichita to serve as the state’s Solicitor General. Anthony Powell recently retired as a Kansas Court of Appeals judge. Before that he served as a Sedgwick County District Judge for ten years, and he earlier served four terms in the Kansas House of Representatives.
Snow and colder temperatures expected for Wichita area
Some light rain fell in the Wichita area Monday morning but temperatures remained above freezing and there weren’t many problems for the morning drive. Another cold front will move through the area Monday night and high temperatures will be in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move in Wednesday night and bring the chance of snow into Thursday with even colder temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday.
Wind Chill Warning to be in effect, city prepares for winter storm
The Wichita area and much of central and eastern Kansas are getting ready for bitter cold temperatures and wind chills with a winter storm that will be moving in Wednesday night. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Wichita area from Wednesday night...
