6 big issues Virginia lawmakers will take up in January General Assembly session
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia lawmakers will reconvene in January for the 2023 General Assembly session, where several hot-button issues affecting the lives of Virginians are on the table. The session starts on Jan. 11 and is expected to last 30 days, unless lawmakers agree to extend the duration. Republicans...
Governor Youngkin Announces Funding to Expand Childcare Access in Southwest Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced $1.2 million in grant funding to support the Ready SWVA project for increased childcare options in Southwest Virginia. Ready SWVA is an economic development project specifically targeted toward workforce expansion. Support from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Governor’s Set-Aside funds will enable Ready SWVA to create […]
‘It’s everywhere’: Fatal overdose numbers still higher than pre-pandemic
Virginia localities can now get a look at the estimated money they will receive from multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis. The recently established Opioid Abatement Authority released on Dec. 7 a lookup tool for localities to search the projected settlement funds estimated through fiscal year 2039.
ODU State of the Commonwealth report warns of potential recession in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — 2022 is coming to a close and Old Dominion University is predicting what’s next for Hampton Roads. The school’s latest "State of the Commonwealth" report warns about the possibility of a recession in the new year. “So higher unemployment, lower prices, lower corporate profits,...
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help
Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
Virginia Department of Veterans Services launches license plate campaign to honor women veterans
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia's women veterans.
NRCA to assist with Family Resource Centers
New River Community Action (NRCA) has been selected by Families Forward Virginia (FFV) to participate in a three-year demonstration site program to build protective factors for children and their families within their communities. Selected sites will utilize the Family Resource Center model, identified by the National Family Support Network, as a strategy to reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect, advance racial equity and support for underserved communities in prevention programs, and speak to the complex issues that often contribute to families becoming involved in the child welfare system.
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
Studies show highly processed foods may have addictive qualities, according to Virginia Tech researcher
A recent article from professors at Virginia Tech and University of Michigan has shed new light on the addictive nature of highly processed foods, likening them to tobacco. Alex DiFeliceantonio, associate director of the Center for Health Behaviors Research at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology campus, co-authored the article with Ashley Gearhardt, associate professor of psychology at University of Michigan, comparing highly processed foods (HPFs) to tobacco products in their dopamine-inducing, addictive properties.
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
Virginia teens in foster care share what they want others to know
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Here comes Youngkin Claus…
From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia mother, health officials warn of ‘septa-demic’ as respiratory illnesses surge
Following surging cases of COVID-19, influenza and RSV, health officials are warning of a so-called "septa-demic" ahead of the holiday season.
The Great Resignation (CONTINUED): 120K Virginians quit their jobs in October
The Virginia Employment Commission tells us Monday that 120,000 Virginians quit their jobs, after 106,000 quit jobs in September. The quits accounted for three-quarters of all job separations last month, according to the data. This as employers are struggling to find people for their open jobs. The data, providing by...
Amid ER Surge, Health Officials Urge Respiratory Virus Precautions
With hospitals in the region experiencing continued, severe capacity shortages because of respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, health officials are urging people to take precautions. “COVID mitigation strategies taken over the past few years were also helpful at reducing infections from other common respiratory viruses. These...
Virginia sees 2,133 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 13,402 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,182,520 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,915 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,598 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
'Relatively rare' | Hampton Roads doctor shares guidance on concerns over invasive strep infections
NORFOLK, Va. — Health leaders across the country want to know what’s next for a rare, but still-serious diagnosis. This December, the Centers for Disease Control announced it’s looking into a "possible increase" of invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections in kids across the country. “These invasive...
Virginia students in certain schools could be required to wear masks despite Gov. Glenn Younkin's mandate ban
Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday.
At 14 of Virginia’s 39 4-year colleges, most graduates leave the state within a decade of graduation
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. The school in Charlottesville may be known as the University of...
