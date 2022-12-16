Human remains discovered in Gilchrist County identified as missing Dixie County teenager

Read full article on original website
Inverness man triggers crash that kills two
Two people from Ocala were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, Dec. 22, on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County when a 27-year-old Inverness man struck a vehicle from behind, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The Inverness man was driving northbound in a sedan on State Road...
29 apprehended on warrants in joint operation, ‘Deck the Cells 2.0’
A months-long operation led to the charges and arrests of 29 people over a six-day span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release. Over the past few months, the agency’s Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) conducted another “Deck the Cells” covert operation to target drug dealers in Citrus County. During this operation, numerous undercover techniques were utilized resulting in 31 warrants being issued, said Brittney Carman, agency spokeswoman.
Arrests from Dec. 6 to 13
Jessica Danielle LaBance, 40, Pensacola, arrested Dec. 6 for two counts of violation of probation. No bond. Christina Chesmore, 26, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 6 for domestic battery. No bond. Christopher Schultz Giles, 31, Hernando, arrested Dec. 6 for violation of probation. No bond. Julie Tramontano, 43, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 6...
Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
Levy County history at a glance
1859 December 12 – The Board of County Commissioners ordered that a school be established at District 5 at a place to be known as the Waccasassa and a school be established in Bronson in District 4. 90 Years Ago. 1932 June 23 – T.R. Hodges, Secretary and Treasurer...
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Marie Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.
LEVY ARRESTS 12/12-12/18
Bryant, Jake, age 42 of Inverness, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 00:09 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00. Bryson, Bradley, age 36 of FL, booked 12/12/2022 at 15:55 for Hold for Other Agency, $0.00. Colson, William Darren, age 28...
"Christmas Comes from the Hart" held at Hart Springs Park & Campground
This past weekend, a number of people made their way to Hart Springs Park & Campground in Bell for “Christmas Comes from the Hart.” The two-day holiday event was held on Saturday and Sunday, as folks had the opportunity to see the park lit up with festive, holiday lights during the night time hours while also partaking in some Christmas activities, too.
HOT CORNER – NEW ANIMAL SHELTER
The people of Citrus County have the right to hear and understand that proverbial elephant in the room when the construction of a new animal shelter is discussed: the policy requirements and history of the conditions of euthanasia. There is no doubt the current conditions of the shelter warrant significant improvements, primarily for the safety and welfare of the animals as well as the staff and volunteers, but it is necessary to make these changes within the boundaries of its current mission…(With) the campaign for increased space needs and specialty rooms, we are being misled from being a traditional animal shelter to a kill-free, assisted-living retirement home for the ever-increasing number of abandoned or abused animals. When the euthanasia process in an animal shelter such as Citrus County is in place, understood and compassionately adhered to, there is a reasonable and affordable number of rooms and resources. When it is not enforced, there are cages in the office spaces and a lack of supplies. Certain commissioners need to…understand that euthanasia must be openly discussed before a state-of-the-art, designer-priced facility is underway.
"A Community Christmas on Court Street" brings Christmas spirit to Bronson
BRONSON — On Saturday, Bronson First Baptist Church hosted its first-ever “A Community Christmas on Court Street” with the help of Living Hope Church and Levy County 4-H. Court Street was blocked off for a night of family fun. Cookies, snow, hot cocoa, karaoke and a live nativity brought the Christmas spirit to Bronson. Rev. Coker commented on hoping for a good turnout to make this an annual event.
Coach Jay Crooms Memorial Golf Scramble returns for third year in April
DUNNELLON — Jay Crooms was a pillar in the Levy County community. He served 17 years with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, K-9 deputy and detective. After retiring, Crooms followed in his father’s footsteps, coaching football at Williston Middle High School. But following a year’s battle with cancer, Crooms passed away in 2020, leaving his wife, Melinda; daughter, Madison; and closest friend, Tommy Darus.
Chiefland's Quincey, Keene sign letters of intent to play at Florida Gateway College
CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland High School softball players, Grace Quincey and Shanie Keene, recently signed their National Letters of Intent on Dec. 9 to continue to their playing careers at Florida Gateway College. Quincey plays shortstop for the Indians while Keene plays center field. The two girls are best...
Bronson's Miller inks National Letter of Intent to play at next level
BRONSON — Matthew Miller, a senior linebacker at Bronson Middle High School, recently signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 14 to continue his playing career at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. Miller plans to major in exercise science and pursue coaching after playing football at Tabor. He...
