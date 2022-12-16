ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says

A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given "financial inducements" to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others. The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”
SIMMESPORT, LA
GPSO seeking suspects wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) has arrested four people and looking for three others in connection with recent vehicle burglaries. Shane McGlothlin, 35, is wanted for accessory after the fact and improper supervision. Jaylen Jermaine Hill, 19, is wanted for three counts of...
GRANT PARISH, LA
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
SIMMESPORT, LA
Pineville man sentenced to 22 years for stealing over 100 guns from Youngsville, Benton stores

A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Vernon Parish Man Arrested on Timber Related Charges

Baton Rouge, La. – Forty-eight-year-old James Travis Johnson of Travis Johnson Logging was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Agents for failing to pay for $24,000 of timber in Vernon Parish. Johnson was charged one count of Harvest of Forest Products/Failure to Remit Payment.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Plans for new Evangeline Parish jail following overpopulation

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Following issues of overpopulation, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is ready to move forward with their plans of a new jail. Charles Guillory, Evangeline Parish Sheriff, said, “Our current jail only holds about 72 and that’s it. And we’re actually housing 70 more to maybe 80.”
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Kaplan man cited for operating as illegal hunting guide while license revoked

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Agents cited a Kaplan man for alleged guided hunting violations Tuesday in Vermilion Parish. Agents cited Ryan C. Frederick, 43, for six counts of failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations. Agents began investigating Frederick at the beginning of the hunting...
KAPLAN, LA
Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
NEW IBERIA, LA

