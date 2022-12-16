Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says
A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given "financial inducements" to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
kalb.com
New details released about the arrest of a Simmesport alderman, three others
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department has released new details about the arrest of the town’s alderman at-large, Romaro Turner, and three others. The Simmesport Police Department said that on Dec. 8, officers responded to reports of a man being severely beaten and sexually assaulted by multiple people. Investigators said the victim suffered injuries, including a broken nose and multiple cuts and bruises. SPD said the incident was a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”
Pineville man sentenced to 180 months after firearm thefts
A Pineville man was sentenced after being charged with two counts of theft from a federal firearms licensee.
kalb.com
GPSO seeking suspects wanted in connection with vehicle burglaries
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) has arrested four people and looking for three others in connection with recent vehicle burglaries. Shane McGlothlin, 35, is wanted for accessory after the fact and improper supervision. Jaylen Jermaine Hill, 19, is wanted for three counts of...
kalb.com
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
theadvocate.com
Pineville man sentenced to 22 years for stealing over 100 guns from Youngsville, Benton stores
A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
klax-tv.com
Vernon Parish Man Arrested on Timber Related Charges
Baton Rouge, La. – Forty-eight-year-old James Travis Johnson of Travis Johnson Logging was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Forestry Enforcement Agents for failing to pay for $24,000 of timber in Vernon Parish. Johnson was charged one count of Harvest of Forest Products/Failure to Remit Payment.
KLFY.com
Plans for new Evangeline Parish jail following overpopulation
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Following issues of overpopulation, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is ready to move forward with their plans of a new jail. Charles Guillory, Evangeline Parish Sheriff, said, “Our current jail only holds about 72 and that’s it. And we’re actually housing 70 more to maybe 80.”
kalb.com
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish. James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit...
Three arrested for local armed robbery
Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located and three suspects were arrested.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
theadvocate.com
Judge 'abused' sentencing of Kaplan man convicted in 2017 killing of good Samaritan, appeals court says
Tyler Benoit, who was convicted of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the 2017 killing of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson, will be resentenced after an appellate court ruled the trial judge’s 40-year sentence was excessive. Benoit, of Kaplan, was sentenced in February to 40 years in prison...
Crime Stoppers of Acadia: Help needed locating suspects wanted for battery
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Domestic Abuse Battery is a serious matter that can lead to injury or death. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking these individuals wanted.
Formal charges, responses in Michelle Odinet case
KATC Investigates has obtained the full disciplinary file from state bar officials in the case of former Judge Michelle Odinet.
theadvocate.com
Kaplan man cited for operating as illegal hunting guide while license revoked
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Agents cited a Kaplan man for alleged guided hunting violations Tuesday in Vermilion Parish. Agents cited Ryan C. Frederick, 43, for six counts of failing to comply with hunting guide rules and regulations. Agents began investigating Frederick at the beginning of the hunting...
KLFY.com
Insurance claims in New Iberia in the aftermath of twin tornados
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Seven days after what some have described as the scariest moments of their lives, the recovery in New Iberia is beginning. For home and business owners, this means making insurance claims. The tornadoes ripping through New Iberia last week damaged homes and businesses causing some...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas’ new police chief is stepping into the role with a focus on strengthening relationships
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc grew up just a few blocks from the Opelousas Police Department. On Jan. 1, he’ll walk through the station’s doors as the department’s new chief of police, with a focus on community policing, officer preparedness and combating violent crime in the city.
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the victim of a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they do...
