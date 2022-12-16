A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.

YOUNGSVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO