Read full article on original website
Related
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home players sign, Faulk flips college commitment
Highland Home School students and families gathered on Wednesday to watch two of their own — Keldric Faulk and KD Shepherd — sign letters-of-intent signaling their commitments on National Signing Day. Faulk, who received offers from 31 schools and expressed strong interest in Florida State University, surprised fans...
luvernejournal.com
Pet of the Week – Molly
“Woof. Woof. My name is Molly and I live in big ol’ Honoraville, Alabama with my parents, Randy and Jennifer McGough, my three human brothers; Blake, River, and Griffin, and one fur brother, Hank. My brothers and I are the best of friends. I’m a Shipoo and I’ll be celebrating my first birthday on Feb. 14. I hope mom makes me a cake from Milk Bone treats. I am not a picky eater. Heck, I will eat anything. But, Milk Bones are my fav! My favorite hobbies include getting my hair blown dry, prissing around, snuggling with my humans, and sleeping.”
luvernejournal.com
3rd-grade students bring history to life with wax museum
Third-grade students at Luverne Elementary created an interactive wax museum that incorporated skills and standards covering a wide range of subject matter. The students were asked to research a notable public figure they chose from a predetermined list. The children were encouraged to think about how their chosen character contributed to society. When their research was complete, they created a collage based on specific instructions from their teacher and memorized a short speech on their person that included at least four facts.
Comments / 0