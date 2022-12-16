ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutledge, AL

BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home players sign, Faulk flips college commitment

Highland Home School students and families gathered on Wednesday to watch two of their own — Keldric Faulk and KD Shepherd — sign letters-of-intent signaling their commitments on National Signing Day. Faulk, who received offers from 31 schools and expressed strong interest in Florida State University, surprised fans...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
Pet of the Week – Molly

“Woof. Woof. My name is Molly and I live in big ol’ Honoraville, Alabama with my parents, Randy and Jennifer McGough, my three human brothers; Blake, River, and Griffin, and one fur brother, Hank. My brothers and I are the best of friends. I’m a Shipoo and I’ll be celebrating my first birthday on Feb. 14. I hope mom makes me a cake from Milk Bone treats. I am not a picky eater. Heck, I will eat anything. But, Milk Bones are my fav! My favorite hobbies include getting my hair blown dry, prissing around, snuggling with my humans, and sleeping.”
HONORAVILLE, AL
3rd-grade students bring history to life with wax museum

Third-grade students at Luverne Elementary created an interactive wax museum that incorporated skills and standards covering a wide range of subject matter. The students were asked to research a notable public figure they chose from a predetermined list. The children were encouraged to think about how their chosen character contributed to society. When their research was complete, they created a collage based on specific instructions from their teacher and memorized a short speech on their person that included at least four facts.
LUVERNE, AL

