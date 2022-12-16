Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Marshall Islands legally recognizes DAOs as domestic limited liability companies
The Republic of the Marshall Islands, an independent island state located in the Pacific Ocean near the Equator, has announced that the Decentralized Autonomous Organizations Act of 2022 has officially been passed into law. The law recognizes decentralized autonomous organizations and enables legal entities registered in the country to formally...
CoinTelegraph
Superhero cans merger with Swyftx, citing regulatory scrutiny
Regulators eyeing the crypto space as the FTX debacle continues, the $1.5 billion merger of Australian online investing platform Superhero with Australian crypto exchange Swyftx has been shelved. In an email to customers, Superhero said it will not be proceeding with the merger because of heightened regulatory scrutiny of crypto...
CoinTelegraph
10 crypto tweets that made a splash in 2022
Another year in the crypto space has nearly passed. As usual, Twitter has been a hotbed of crypto-related conversation during the turbulent year. From Terra’s collapse and the whole situation with FTX to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, 2022 has played out like a television drama, keeping people on the edge of their seats.
CoinTelegraph
FTX creditor committee hires Paul Hastings LLP for bankruptcy proceedings: Report
After taking pitches from many law firms, the nine-member committee representing unsecured creditors of the disgraced crypto exchange FTX has decided on a legal adviser, the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 21. Global law firm Paul Hastings LLP was hired to look after the interests of unsecured creditors in...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase CEO: Regulate centralized actors but leave DeFi alone
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has pushed for stricter regulations on centralized crypto actors but says decentralized protocols should be allowed to flourish given that open-source code and smart contracts are “the ultimate form of disclosure.”. Armstrong shared his views on cryptocurrency regulation in a Dec. 20 Coinbase blog where...
CoinTelegraph
$1.7M in Bitcoin tied to QuadrigaCX reawakens after years of dormancy
Five wallets tied to the defunct Canadian cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX previously thought to be inaccessible have just been spotted moving around $1.7 million worth of Bitcoin after years of dormancy. Crypto researcher ZachXBT alerted the crypto community in a tweet on Dec. 19, highlighting the five wallets that transferred around...
CoinTelegraph
Sango Coin listing postponed by Central African Republic
The Central African Republic has announced it will delay the listing of cryptocurrency, Sango Coin, on crypto exchanges due to current market conditions and marketing reasons. The update was revealed in Sango’s Telegram group. Sango Coin was launched in July with the aim of raising nearly $1 billion over...
CoinTelegraph
4 legislative predictions for crypto in 2023
If you saw the returns in my crypto portfolio this year, you would take a pass on my predictions for the direction of the cryptocurrency market. So, I will stick to what I know and share some regulatory predictions for the crypto industry. Few legislative changes. A few minor victories...
CoinTelegraph
Binance joins lobbying group as criticism of the exchange ramps up
Binance has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a United States crypto industry lobbying group, according to a Dec. 20 press release from the exchange. The move comes after Binance has been criticized for allegedly being unregulated. Binance's vice president of public affairs, Joanne Kubba, expressed hope that the partnership...
CoinTelegraph
DEX aggregator OpenOcean enables cross-chain swaps across major networks
Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator OpenOcean has announced the rollout of its new interoperable “all-in-one” cross-chain swap platform, which allows users to swap and bridge assets across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Avalanche and Fantom. OpenOcean said it has integrated Celer Bridge and the Multichain bridge within its platform...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis and DCG seek path for the recovery of assets amid liquidity issues
The co-founder of Gemini, Cameron Winklevoss, says that global investment bank Houlihan Lokey has devised a plan on behalf of a committee of creditors to resolve the liquidity issues at Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG). According to Winklevoss, resolving the liquidity issues would provide a path for Gemini clients to recover assets owed to them by Genesis and DCG following the collapse of FTX.
CoinTelegraph
North Korean hacking activity ceases after regulators implement KYC: Report
According to a new report published by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), North Korean hackers have stolen more than 800 billion Korean won ($620 million) worth of cryptocurrencies from decentralized finance, or DeFi, platforms this year. The agency also revealed it blocked a daily average of 1.18 million attacks perpetrated by national and international hacking organizations in November.
CoinTelegraph
SEC files unregistered securities charges against Thor Token creators for 2018 ICO
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a complaint against Thor Technologies along with its co-founder and CEO David Chin, claiming that Thor’s 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) constituted an unregistered securities sale under the Securities Act of 1933. Thor Technologies raised $2.6 million from 1,600...
CoinTelegraph
Third parties could return FTX funds directly to customers: Law firm
More than one million creditors of failed crypto exchange FTX have been waiting to be made whole since before the firm’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11, but according to one expert, recipients of donations and contributions may have a legal means of returning the funds directly to investors and customers.
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin reveals 3 ‘huge’ opportunities for crypto in 2023
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared three “huge” opportunities yet to be realized in crypto: mass wallet adoption, inflation-resistant stablecoins and Ethereum-powered website logins. During an interview with Bankless co-owner David Hoffman, Buterin shared his outlook for the crypto industry in 2023, responding to Hoffman’s raised concern that...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner Greenidge signs $74M debt restructuring agreement with NYDIG
According to a Dec. 20 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Greenidge has reached an agreement with its creditor, fintech firm NYDIG, to restructure approximately $74 million worth of debt. The deal, in the form of a non-binding term sheet, would result in a major change to Greenidge’s current business strategy, essentially transforming Greenidge from self-mining to hosting NYDIG’s mining rigs.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Paxful removes ETH from its marketplace
Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace Paxful has removed Ether (ETH), Ethereum’s native token, from its marketplace, citing a number of concerns around the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Paxful CEO Ray Youssef announced the move in a message to some 11.6 million users of the platform, which he subsequently...
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and demand for big-ticket items will be lower.
CoinTelegraph
The most eco-friendly blockchain networks in 2022
2022 saw the continued advancement of green crypto projects as more industry companies focused on sustainability to reduce carbon emissions. A series of elemental forces drove the paradigm shift, including user demands for faster and more energy-efficient blockchains, growing climate change awareness among investors, and rising government concerns about energy consumption in the crypto sector.
U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors (GM.N), Tesla (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor (F.N), to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday.
