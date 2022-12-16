ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Video: Frank Martin, Michel Rivera make weight for 135-pound showdown

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8x8y_0jlQit8y00
Esther Lin / Showtime

Lightweight contenders Frank Martin and Michel Rivera on Friday made weight for their title eliminator Saturday night at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Showtime).

Martin weighed 134.8 pounds, .2 under the division limit. Rivera came in at 134.4.

Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) is coming off a one-sided eight-round decision over Jerry Perez in October. Martin last fought in July, when he stopped Jackson Marinez in the 10th and final round.

The fight is being billed as a WBA title eliminator. Rivera is ranked No. 2 by the sanctioning body, Martin No. 10.

Devin Haney is the undisputed 135-pound champion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conor McGregor: Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman not just best comeback, it's 'everything of the year'

Conor McGregor thinks Leon Edwards’ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 should win all the awards. Edwards came from behind to land a stunning head kick knockout of Usman in their title fight in August. Edwards was down on the scorecards and was being written off by the commentary before he landed the stunning blow in with less than a minute remaining in Round 5 to capture the welterweight title.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Peyton Bowen issues statement to Duck fans after controversial recruiting flip

On Wednesday morning, 5-star safety Petyon Bowen made waves in the recruiting world when he announced that he would be flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and instead be joining the Oregon Ducks. Early on Thursday afternoon, Bowen once again made waves in the recruiting world, this time by announcing that he would be flipping his commitment from the Ducks and instead signing with the Oklahoma Sooners. What a wild ride it has been. While Oregon faithful were riding high on Wednesday after landing the massive flip, anxiety levels started to raise near the end of the day when it...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Noah Sewell declares for the NFL draft, ends college career at Oregon

Oregon was hoping the opt-outs for the Holiday Bowl would be held to a minimum, but the Ducks received word that at least one more player has decided to go to the NFL draft. It was recently announced that linebacker Noah Sewell would indeed opt out of the bowl game in San Diego and concentrate on preparing himself for the draft in April. Sewell is projected to be an early-round draft pick in April, with some mock drafts having him taken as early as late in the first round. Before coming to Oregon, Sewell was one of the highest-rated prospects to commit to...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy