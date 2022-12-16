Video: Frank Martin, Michel Rivera make weight for 135-pound showdown

Esther Lin / Showtime

Lightweight contenders Frank Martin and Michel Rivera on Friday made weight for their title eliminator Saturday night at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Showtime).

Martin weighed 134.8 pounds, .2 under the division limit. Rivera came in at 134.4.

Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) is coming off a one-sided eight-round decision over Jerry Perez in October. Martin last fought in July, when he stopped Jackson Marinez in the 10th and final round.

The fight is being billed as a WBA title eliminator. Rivera is ranked No. 2 by the sanctioning body, Martin No. 10.

Devin Haney is the undisputed 135-pound champion.