ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Here is a timeline of 911 calls before a mother and daughter were found dead in a Milwaukee lake

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
YAHOO!
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Milwaukee Police: Active shooter at veterans facility subdued

WISN-TV (Channel 12) reported that multiple gunshots were heard at the scene, near Veterans Central Place, a facility near the intersection of 35th and Wells streets in Milwaukee. “Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, in a basement with other residents of the building … The suspect...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Video sheds new light on bridge death of 77-year-old man

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four months ago, a man fell to his death from a Downtown Milwaukee bridge. Now, for the first time, we are hearing what witnesses told police. Police interviewed witnesses in the hour after the tragic accident, and as you will see, even strangers left that day with broken hearts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 4-year-old dead after 'longstanding abuse,' 3 charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and two women are charged in connection with the "longstanding abuse" of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl who died after she was rushed to Children's Wisconsin on Dec. 16. Police say all three of them lied about what happened to the girl they took in due to the child's mother going through tough times.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thieves steal minivan with 6-year-old child in backseat

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is relieved to have her 6-year-old son back after thieves stole her minivan as he was sitting in the backseat. Clara Baskin, 37, said around 7:30 Tuesday morning, she was warming up her Honda minivan and getting ready to take her son to school when she realized she forgot her cellphone inside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting is not yet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm

MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
BET

Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail

A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy