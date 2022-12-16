Here is a timeline of 911 calls before a mother and daughter were found dead in a Milwaukee lake

Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
americanmilitarynews.com
Milwaukee Police: Active shooter at veterans facility subdued
WISN-TV (Channel 12) reported that multiple gunshots were heard at the scene, near Veterans Central Place, a facility near the intersection of 35th and Wells streets in Milwaukee. “Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, in a basement with other residents of the building … The suspect...
CBS 58
Video sheds new light on bridge death of 77-year-old man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four months ago, a man fell to his death from a Downtown Milwaukee bridge. Now, for the first time, we are hearing what witnesses told police. Police interviewed witnesses in the hour after the tragic accident, and as you will see, even strangers left that day with broken hearts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 4-year-old dead after 'longstanding abuse,' 3 charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and two women are charged in connection with the "longstanding abuse" of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl who died after she was rushed to Children's Wisconsin on Dec. 16. Police say all three of them lied about what happened to the girl they took in due to the child's mother going through tough times.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
CBS 58
Robbery related shooting sends 18-year-old to hospital, police arrest three
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 7:04 p.m. near 47th and Hampton. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Officials report that this shooting is related to a robbery....
Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run
A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fond Du Lac and Sherman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
WISN
Thieves steal minivan with 6-year-old child in backseat
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is relieved to have her 6-year-old son back after thieves stole her minivan as he was sitting in the backseat. Clara Baskin, 37, said around 7:30 Tuesday morning, she was warming up her Honda minivan and getting ready to take her son to school when she realized she forgot her cellphone inside.
wearegreenbay.com
Four-year-old dies at Wisconsin hospital, caregivers accused of homicide/child abuse
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide/child abuse that occurred on Friday, December 16, in Milwaukee County. According to a release, at around 5:00 p.m., a four-year-old was presented at a local hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting is not yet...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
Kenosha hostage situation: 2 of the 3 victims released from hospital
Two victims who were injured during a hostage shooting situation in Kenosha this week were recently released from the hospital.
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
BET
Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail
A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Appleton and Congress, 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were killed in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 18 near Appleton and Congress. The medical examiner identified them as Kentrell Malone, 26, and Benitaz Pinkin, 23. Both died at the scene. Family members shared photos of Pinkin with FOX6 News and said he went by Ben.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal Kilbourn Bridge fall, video shows desperate rescue effort
MILWAUKEE - For the first time since Richard Dujardin fell from a raised Kilbourn Bridge in Milwaukee in August, we’re seeing video of the desperate attempt to save him. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee from Rhode Island. His family says he was trying to walk across the bridge to visit a church.
