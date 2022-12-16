Washington County will be upgrading its election equipment this year. Washington County Elections Administrator Carol Jackson spoke to the county commissioners last Tuesday. “We got a grant for $120,000, and we’ve used it to upgrade some of our election equipment. We’ve used about $45,000 of that so far. So we still have a lot that we can use to upgrade our election equipment,” Jackson said.

