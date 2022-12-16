Read full article on original website
Two EMS Commander's Coins awarded
Two EMS Commander’s Coins were given to EMS employees for going above and beyond the call of duty. Last week, EMS Honor Guard Commander Ricky Pena presented the Commander’s Coin to Paramedic Zachery Yerian and Lt. Eric Verschuur for their quick thinking and life-saving actions on Sept. 10.
EMS recognizes EMT Georgiana Muniz
Georgiana Muniz was awarded the EMS Commander’s Coin for going above and beyond the call of duty on May 14 of this year. Muniz was returning to the station when she noticed a young man near the railing of an overpass. While her partner talked to the man in distress, Muniz thought quickly and alerted her supervisor to the unfolding scenario.
Holiday hours for the City of Brenham
The City of Brenham will be closed on Friday, Dec 23 and Monday, Dec 26 for Holiday hours. They will also be closed on New Year’s Day. Normal business hours will resume on Jan. 2.
New voting equipment for Washington County
Washington County will be upgrading its election equipment this year. Washington County Elections Administrator Carol Jackson spoke to the county commissioners last Tuesday. “We got a grant for $120,000, and we’ve used it to upgrade some of our election equipment. We’ve used about $45,000 of that so far. So we still have a lot that we can use to upgrade our election equipment,” Jackson said.
