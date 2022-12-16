Read full article on original website
WGAL
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022
For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WFMZ-TV Online
Free 'Christmas Cuts for Kids' and 'Holiday Gift Shop' events underway in Reading
READING, Pa. - Tonight, kids in Reading are receiving "Christmas cuts." It's one of several events underway at the Reading Rec Center at 320 S. Third Street. "We'll have different barbers, stylists, different people from the community," explained Tillman Sims of TLC Fore Reading. "Special characters will be visiting -- lots of kids, lots of fun."
Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
abc27.com
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
Harlem Globetrotter gives back to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays bring with it the season of giving and one Harlem Globetrotter lent a helping hand to Harrisburg. Chris “Handles” Franklin partnered with local charities and businesses to help provide food like chicken, ham, and canned goods to those in need on Sunday morning. Franklin, a coach for the Harlem […]
United Way Berks awards 4 Venture Grants to address health inequities and workforce development
Berks County continues to face significant challenges by a world forever changed by the pandemic. COVID increased issues of health inequity and created major workforce disruption. United Way of Berks County is providing four Venture Grants to support programming in the areas of health and workforce development. “Pre-existing health inequities...
fox29.com
Local father who lost twin sons wants to help other parents enduring the same grief
HAMILTON, N.J. - A local father who lost his twin sons in back-to-back years has set out on a sorrowful mission to help grieving parents who have lost children. Jules Warner's son Dylan died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in his crib in 2017. A year later, Brandon, was murdered while in the care of his mother's boyfriend.
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County woman convicted of estranged husband’s Valentine’s Day murder
A Lancaster County woman has been convicted of murder for killing her estranged husband on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Lancaster County woman convicted of estranged husband’s …. A Lancaster County woman has been convicted of murder for killing her estranged husband on Valentine’s Day in 2021. Santa...
20 years later, triple murder casts a shadow over Christmas memories in Middletown
It had the look of a Christmas Day right out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Twenty years ago, Middletown, Pa., was wrapped in a fresh blanket of new-fallen snow. The world seemed silent and peaceful.
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
Man tried to lure Harrisburg elementary school students into van: officials
Students on their way to Foose Elementary School Tuesday morning were approached by a man who wanted the children to get into his van, the Harrisburg School District said in an message to parents. The man approached two students around 8:50 a.m. in the area of 15th and Sycamore streets,...
Tiny Montgomery County Community Was Huge in U.S. Struggle for Equality
La Mott, an unincorporated residential community in Cheltenham Township, is probably not a location known to most Montgomery County residents. Its legacy was covered by Robert Bell in a USA Today Network video. The location’s name honors Lucretia Mott, an American Quaker, women’s activist, abolitionist, and social reformer. Her life...
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing
Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.. The allocations are as follows:. Chestnut Housing Corporation: funding in the amount of $550,000.00 for the construction of 8 new units; restoration & remodeling of 607-609 Rockland Ave into affordable housing.. Community Basics, Inc.: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 9 new units; build transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.. Lancaster City Housing Authority: funding in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 270 units; renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.. Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: funding in the amount of $450,000.00 supporting 7 new units; support land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar, and St. Joseph Streets.. Partners with Purpose: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 97 units; renovation of scattered site units.. SACA Development Corporation: funding in the amount of $850,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 30 units; renovation of housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street.. SDL DEVCO, LLC: funding in the amount of $2,000,000.00 for the construction of 45 new units; incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.. Tenfold: funding in the amount of $1,000,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 46 units; renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.. YWCA Lancaster: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 16 new units; renovations to add transitional living units at YWCA’s N. Lime Street headquarters.. Learn more about the City of Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan funds at cityoflancasterpa.com/arpa.. The post City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing appeared first on City of Lancaster, PA.
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
Lancaster updating cameras to help solve crime
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster has a lot of cameras around the city, and they have helped police solve cases. Lancaster has nearly 170 surveillance cameras all around the city monitored by the nonprofit Lancaster Safety Coalition. These cameras have gradually been upgraded, and so far they are generating results. “In 2018 with our old […]
