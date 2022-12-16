ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Christmas Tradition Returns With A New Twist For 2022

For many years, Reading area families watched the lights on the city's iconic Pagoda flash on and off on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa Claus to Pretzel City. That tradition will return in 2022, but with some changes due to ongoing renovations at the Pagoda, Mayor Eddie Moran announced in a release Tuesday, Dec. 20.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Free 'Christmas Cuts for Kids' and 'Holiday Gift Shop' events underway in Reading

READING, Pa. - Tonight, kids in Reading are receiving "Christmas cuts." It's one of several events underway at the Reading Rec Center at 320 S. Third Street. "We'll have different barbers, stylists, different people from the community," explained Tillman Sims of TLC Fore Reading. "Special characters will be visiting -- lots of kids, lots of fun."
READING, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harlem Globetrotter gives back to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays bring with it the season of giving and one Harlem Globetrotter lent a helping hand to Harrisburg. Chris “Handles” Franklin partnered with local charities and businesses to help provide food like chicken, ham, and canned goods to those in need on Sunday morning. Franklin, a coach for the Harlem […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Berks Weekly

United Way Berks awards 4 Venture Grants to address health inequities and workforce development

Berks County continues to face significant challenges by a world forever changed by the pandemic. COVID increased issues of health inequity and created major workforce disruption. United Way of Berks County is providing four Venture Grants to support programming in the areas of health and workforce development. “Pre-existing health inequities...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
qhubonews.com

City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing

Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in nine organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.. “This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs. While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.. The allocations are as follows:. Chestnut Housing Corporation: funding in the amount of $550,000.00 for the construction of 8 new units; restoration & remodeling of 607-609 Rockland Ave into affordable housing.. Community Basics, Inc.: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 9 new units; build transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.. Lancaster City Housing Authority: funding in the amount of $1,050,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 270 units; renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.. Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: funding in the amount of $450,000.00 supporting 7 new units; support land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar, and St. Joseph Streets.. Partners with Purpose: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 97 units; renovation of scattered site units.. SACA Development Corporation: funding in the amount of $850,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 30 units; renovation of housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street.. SDL DEVCO, LLC: funding in the amount of $2,000,000.00 for the construction of 45 new units; incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.. Tenfold: funding in the amount of $1,000,000.00 for the rehabilitation of 46 units; renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.. YWCA Lancaster: funding in the amount of $500,000.00 for the construction of 16 new units; renovations to add transitional living units at YWCA’s N. Lime Street headquarters.. Learn more about the City of Lancaster’s American Rescue Plan funds at cityoflancasterpa.com/arpa.. The post City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing appeared first on City of Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster updating cameras to help solve crime

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster has a lot of cameras around the city, and they have helped police solve cases. Lancaster has nearly 170 surveillance cameras all around the city monitored by the nonprofit Lancaster Safety Coalition. These cameras have gradually been upgraded, and so far they are generating results. “In 2018 with our old […]
LANCASTER, PA
