(La Porte County, IN) - LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry are challenging each other again today to benefit the Salvation Army. Dermody and members of his team are ringing the bell at the kettle outside Kroger while Parry and his squad are manning the kettle at Al’s Supermarket on Franklin Street.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO