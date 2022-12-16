Read full article on original website
La Porte Deemed Bicycle Friendly
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is being recognized nationwide for making bicycling throughout the community safer and easier. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. City Planner David Heinold said the declaration is a testament to the city’s commitment...
Dueling Mayors Today at Kettles
(La Porte County, IN) - LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody and Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry are challenging each other again today to benefit the Salvation Army. Dermody and members of his team are ringing the bell at the kettle outside Kroger while Parry and his squad are manning the kettle at Al’s Supermarket on Franklin Street.
Robert W. Pearson Jr.
Robert W. Pearson, Jr., 94, Chesterton, Indiana, passed away Thursday,. December 15th, 2022, in his home with his family by his side. Private family services will be conducted with a Catholic mass at Queen. of All Saints Church. The burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral...
Waterfront Type Dining for La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - The door has opened for providing waterfront-type dining in La Porte. Plans for a 7,100 square-foot independently owned restaurant across from Pine Lake were given final approval Monday night by the La Porte City Council. The multi-level restaurant with outdoor dining will go up on the...
Giving Slumps in Kettles
(La Porte, IN) - Money dropped into Salvation Army kettles is noticeably down in many areas nationwide. In La Porte, the kettle drive is less than halfway to the $85,000 goal for the season with less than a week until Christmas. La Porte Salvation Army Capt. Charles Pinkston said the current total stands at about $40,000.
Adam P. Childress
Adam P. Childress, 42, of Laporte IN, passed away on Friday, December 16th, 2022 at Northwest Health - La Porte. Adam was born in La Porte, Indiana, on June 21st, 1980, to Bradley Michael and Denah Simar Childress. Surviving is his sons, Patrick and Benjamin Childress of La Porte; father,...
Richard A. Dudeck
Richard A. Dudeck, 62, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 16th, 2022. Richard was born August 12th, 1960, in La Porte, Indiana to Harry Sr. and Joan (Hubner) Dudeck. Richard is survived by his mother, Loan Dudeck; a sister, Jennifer (Shawn) Estep; brothers, Harry L. (Nanette) Dudeck...
Hogs Perish in Barn Fire
(La Porte County, IN) - About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night near Rolling Prairie. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of East 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
Police Keeping Lips Sealed on Homicide
(Michigan City, IN) - No arrests have been reported yet since a fatal shooting more than two weeks ago in Michigan City. According to police, officers just before 1 a.m. on December 3 responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of E. 10th Street. A person...
Robber Ordered Pizza Delivered Before Arrest
(Michigan City, IN) - A New Buffalo man suspected of a recent bank robbery ordered a pizza while in hiding and paid for the tab with money from the heist. Those are among the new details alleged in the case against Ryan James. James, 43, is charged in LaPorte Superior...
Jailer Assaulted by Robbery Suspect
(La Porte, IN) - A suspect in a Michigan City robbery is now facing criminal allegations of punching a La Porte County Jail officer. Avery Smith, 33, has been charged with Level 5 felony battery. According to court documents, the attack was incited when the jail officer on December 8th...
