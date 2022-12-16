Read full article on original website
Related
Airlines scrap 4,400 U.S. flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Over 4,400 flights have been canceled over a two-day period as a powerful winter storm hits the United States, coinciding with the start of a holiday season that some predict could be the busiest ever.
U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors (GM.N), Tesla (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor (F.N), to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday.
FCC proposes record $300M fine for despised car warranty robocalls
(The Hill) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed a record-breaking nearly $300 million fine for an alleged robocall scheme that involved billions of calls about auto warranties. The agency said its proposed $299.997 million fine follows the largest robocall operation the FCC has ever investigated, alleging...
Federal law enforcement warns of danger to electrical grid
(NewsNation) — While many people are taking time off for the holidays, suspected criminals have not pressed pause on targeting the electric grid. A new federal law enforcement memo from last week, obtained exclusively by NewsNation, warns of three suspected arsons at energy facilities in Hawaii. “There have been...
AAA, DOT warns Americans as inclement weather plagues holiday travel
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as holiday travelers start hitting the roads, and the skies. “Our primary focus is to make sure that everyone is safe,” Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. Buttigieg says severe winter weather could make it...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0