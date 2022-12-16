ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

FCC proposes record $300M fine for despised car warranty robocalls

(The Hill) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed a record-breaking nearly $300 million fine for an alleged robocall scheme that involved billions of calls about auto warranties. The agency said its proposed $299.997 million fine follows the largest robocall operation the FCC has ever investigated, alleging...
FOX2Now

Federal law enforcement warns of danger to electrical grid

(NewsNation) — While many people are taking time off for the holidays, suspected criminals have not pressed pause on targeting the electric grid. A new federal law enforcement memo from last week, obtained exclusively by NewsNation, warns of three suspected arsons at energy facilities in Hawaii. “There have been...
HAWAII STATE
FOX2Now

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
ILLINOIS STATE
