Lawson, MO

2 killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY — Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Clay County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck occurred as a southbound 2007 Ford Edge driven by James C. Massa, 73, of Excelsior Estates, crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street. The Ford SUV struck a 2003 Buick Park Avenue driven northbound by Victoria Kohler, 88, of Lawson.
Aerial video of soccer fields purchased in Clay Co. by KC Comets owner

AVB Properties, LLC, owned by Kansas City Comets Managing Partner and Northlander Brian Budzinski, acquired both the land and the league operator of WMSL, according to the KC Comets organization. The soccer complex is located on the corner of Interstate 435 south of Missouri Highway 152 off Northeast Soccer Drive in Kansas City.
Smithville drops game to Platte County on Monday

KANSAS CITY — The Warriors (4-4) faced off against Platte County (6-2) on Monday, Dec. 19. Smithville and the Pirates played against each other at the Hy-Vee Arena for the 12 Courts of Christmas event. Platte County outlasted Smithville and won by a final score of 45-34. The flow of the game was largely in the hands of Platte County. Smithville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Pirates came back with a 10-0 run that lasted 8 minutes of game time.
Snow may impact Monday morning commute

CLAY COUNTY — Expected snow for the region including Clay County on Monday, Dec. 19, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous weather outlook alert for the area. A mix of snow and rain is expected for the county throughout the day Monday. “Minor snow accumulations of...
Roy Lee Prentice

Roy Lee Prentice, 89, of Excelsior Springs, MO, passed away December 13, 2022. He was laid to rest in New Hope Cemetery outside of Holt, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Roy was born April 20, 1933, in Harlem, MO. He...
Edwards pours in 40 on senior night

SMITHVILLE — Swish after swish after swish. It was relentless from Smithville’s Ryker Edwards Dec. 16. The Smithville basketball player finished with 40 points in the Warriors’ 82-43 win over Savannah. Edwards dominated all facets of the game as he looked like the best player all night....
Kearney School District unveils new strategic plan

KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney has a new five-year plan with a goal of helping ensure the district meets public education needs of the community. The KSD Board of Education unanimously approved the 2022-27 Strategic Plan during a December board meeting. The plan is the result of a community engagement process that lasted several months and included input from students, parents/guardians, staff members, businesses and organizational leaders, government officials and property owners.
