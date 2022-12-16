KANSAS CITY — The Warriors (4-4) faced off against Platte County (6-2) on Monday, Dec. 19. Smithville and the Pirates played against each other at the Hy-Vee Arena for the 12 Courts of Christmas event. Platte County outlasted Smithville and won by a final score of 45-34. The flow of the game was largely in the hands of Platte County. Smithville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but the Pirates came back with a 10-0 run that lasted 8 minutes of game time.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO