Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
loudounnow.com
Moore: The Cost of Housing in Loudoun: The Role of Philanthropy
Northern Virginia is a wonderful place to live. As we residents know, however, it’s also incredibly expensive, especially when it comes to housing. Over the past 20 years, housing costs in our region have increased more than any other metropolitan area on the East Coast according to UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center. As a result of this pricing surge, many of our region’s residents—myself included—are spending much more than the recommended 30% of our monthly income on housing.
loudounnow.com
Regional Council of Governments Names Mercer Executive Director
The former chief of staff to then-Governor Ralph Northam, Clark Mercer, has been named the next executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Mercer will succeed Chuck Bean, who will end his 10-year tenure in the position in February, with Mercer joining in mid-January to begin the transition. The council board of directors voted Dec. 19 to appoint Mercer.
loudounnow.com
Morven Park’s 246 Years Project Expands Access to Enslaved Family History
Amateur genealogy has become a national passion. But Black Americans researching their family histories often find dead ends at 1865, with the trauma of slavery, family separations, and missing documentation. Now, a local historic site is launching a project to help fill in the blanks. The 246 Years Project is...
loudounnow.com
Over 800 Sign Petition To Ban Hate Speech at School Board Meetings
Several hundred county residents have signed a petition in the hopes that it will open a dialogue with the Loudoun County School Board about banning hate speech during public comment sessions at its meetings. Andrew Pihonak, a 19-year-old western Loudoun resident, created a petition on change.org, an online platform that...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Zach Cummings, Leesburg
Editor: In mid-November, Gov. Youngkin released his “Make Virginia Home Plan” to boost housing by establishing guard rails for zoning/land use review processes, creating transparency by requiring localities to report policies and actions that impact housing development, and looking into comprehensive reform of Virginia’s land use and zoning laws.
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Bids Farewell to Fraser, Stinnette, Grewe
Purcellville last week bid farewell to Mayor Kwasi Fraser, council member Tip Stinnette, and council member Joel Grewe at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year. Their terms will end Dec. 31. Council member Erin Rayner presented the outgoing members with a gift while Fraser and vice...
loudounnow.com
Middleburg Seeks Volunteers to Fill Advisory Panel Seats
The Middleburg Town Council is looking to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory plans. There are opportunities to serve on the town’s Strategic Finance Committee, which reviews and makes recommendations on fiscal and tax policies; the Cultural & Community Events Committee, which coordinates events and marketing programs; the Sustainability Committee, which promotes environmental and health programs; the Arts Council, which coordinates cultural and arts programs; and the Streetscape Committee, which helps manage the care or street trees and shrubs and organizes the annual Arbor Day program.
loudounnow.com
Montessori School to Open in Purcellville Old Town Hall
Purcellville’s old town hall on Main Street is being converted into a learning center for children after being leased by Higher Ground Education. The 7,679 square foot building was acquired by Quattro Development in September. According to their website, “Higher Ground creates Montessori-powered educational offerings that help children on...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Eye Funding Arts Program, Segregation Reconciliation, Road Renaming Grants
The Board of Supervisors’ finance committee has recommended funding for a county arts program, a project to reconcile the impacts of segregated schools, and grants to help business owners affected by supervisors’ decisions to rename some roads. The funding would come from the unspent money left over after...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Tax Break for Line of Duty Death Surviving Spouses
Loudoun supervisors on Dec. 14 approved a real estate tax break for surviving spouses of people killed in the line of duty, but not killed in action. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said Loudoun is the first county to take advantage of new state legislation permitting the tax break.
loudounnow.com
Tenants Seek County Action on Rent Buy-Downs
Residents from several Loudoun County communities gathered at the Loudoun County Department of Housing and Community Development on Dec. 16 to press for financial support as they watch their rent prices go up in tough economic times. The residents, organized by New Virginia Majority, met outside the office with signs...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Charge 2 Vape Shop Clerks for Underage Sales
The Leesburg Police Department Special Investigations Unit today conducted an underage vaping operation at four tobacco stores, resulting in two clerks being charged with selling tobacco vaping products to customers under the age of 21. The allegedly illegal sales occurred at the Tobacco Hut and Leesburg Tobacco & Vape, both...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Delays Likely Sink Route 690 Interchange Plans, $13M in Funding
The latest actions in more than two years of delays by the Purcellville Town Council and government may have sunk major transportation and athletic field projects in the town and cost county taxpayers millions, the county government has warned. In particular, a Dec. 13 Town Council vote may have canceled...
loudounnow.com
Projected Loudoun Real Estate Tax Rate Increase Dropped
Loudouners may be spared an all-but-certain real estate tax rate increase next year, but tax bills will likely still go up as the county faces its most constrained annual budget in a decade. Facing uncertainty around tax revenues from the county’s data center market earlier this year, county staff members...
loudounnow.com
AllTech Acquires J.R. Snider
On Dec. 1, Sterling-based AlllTech Services acquired Marshall-based J.R. Snider Ltd. & Watercare, a plumbing and water treatment company doing business for almost 40 years. "AllTech Services is extremely pleased to welcome all J.R. Snider customers and employees to our family. All customers will still be greeted by the same friendly staff they've come to know and appreciate over the years,” AllTech President Abe Zarou stated.
Comments / 0